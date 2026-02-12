Ruth Klein Appears on Times Square Today to Discuss Soul-Centered Branding, Self-Belief, and Unlocking Personal Genius

Ruth Klein

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Klein, an expert in celebrity branding, author, and longtime advocate for self-esteem and authentic visibility, recently appeared as a featured guest on Times Square Today. She discussed how to help people reconnect with their inner genius and turn that clarity into real, lasting impact.



Broadcast from Times Square, the conversation explored Klein’s three-decade career building what she calls expert celebrity branding—a process rooted not in image creation, but in inner alignment. Instead of treating branding as a marketing exercise, Klein emphasized that lasting visibility starts with truly understanding yourself and owning your identity with confidence.



“Everyone has a brand,” Klein said during the interview. “Even a three-year-old has a brand. Most people struggle to identify their expertise because they've lost sight of themselves.”



With graduate degrees in psychology and a background in publishing, nonprofit leadership, and media, Klein described her work as soul-centered performance. She helps people stay connected to their values, spirit, and sense of purpose while becoming visible in the world. Many accomplished professionals, she noted, don’t struggle because of a lack of skill—they struggle because they doubt whether they deserve the success they’ve earned.



Host Bob Guiney reflected on the emotional resonance of Klein’s message. “What really stands out is how grounded this is,” Guiney said. “This isn’t about hype or ego. It’s about helping people focus, fine-tune who they are, and show up fully without pretending to be someone else.”



Throughout the segment, Klein spoke honestly about self-doubt and limiting beliefs, often rooted in early childhood experiences. She explained that messages absorbed between ages two and eight can shape lifelong stories of not feeling enough, especially around success, money, and visibility.



“We create beliefs with the mind of a child and then live as adults trying to prove them true,” she said. “But those beliefs aren’t facts. They are merely stories, and stories have the ability to be changed or rewritten.”



Klein shared a personal moment that changed how she saw herself—the day she saw her photo displayed at a Barnes & Noble beside her books. “That was when it finally clicked,” she said. “I realized I wasn’t just a writer. I was an author. I hadn’t owned it before.”



The interview also highlighted Klein’s work with authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who came to her after years of effort without traction. One client’s book didn’t reflect her real voice. After rewriting it with clarity and purpose, the client found both financial success and the fulfillment of creating a foundation to support women and families.



“That’s the real work,” Klein explained. “Helping someone stop hiding, stop self-sabotaging, and let their voice come forward in a way that truly serves others.”

Guiney noted Klein’s long-standing commitment to self-esteem advocacy, including her 22-year nonprofit focused on confidence-building. “You can feel how much this matters to you,” he said. “It’s not theoretical. It’s lived.”



As the conversation closed, Klein talked about manifestation not as wishful thinking but as intentional alignment—connecting belief, action, and visibility over time. She stressed that everyone has something valuable to share, and it's a responsibility, not just a choice.



“So many cures, inventions, and ideas never made it into the world because someone didn’t believe in themselves,” she said. “Helping people find their voice and bring it forward is what drives me.”



About Ruth Klein:

Ruth Klein is an expert in celebrity branding, author of seven bestselling books, and a recognized voice on self-esteem, visibility, and soul-centered performance. With over 30 years of experience and advanced degrees in psychology, she helps authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders discover their authentic genius and express it with confidence and clarity. Klein is also the founder of a self-esteem nonprofit with a long history, and her work has appeared in prominent media sources such as O, The Oprah Magazine. Her work centers on alignment, purpose, and helping people share what matters most without self-doubt or self-sabotage.

