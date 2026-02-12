Michael Saile Named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys for 2026

Michael Saile recognized as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorney by The National Trial Lawyers.

Michael Saile of Cordisco & Saile, has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys, honoring the nation’s premier trial lawyers.

Our firm is committed to standing up for injured individuals and their families, and this recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day.” — Michael Saile

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile is proud to announce that Managing Partner Michael Saile has been selected as a member of the prestigious National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Attorneys.The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an exclusive, invitation-only professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country. Membership is extended only to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, leadership, reputation, and trial results as civil plaintiff or criminal defense lawyers.Selection into the Top 100 is based on a rigorous, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations and third-party research. Candidates are carefully evaluated on professional reputation, case results including settlements and verdicts, and board certifications, among other criteria. The organization also provides its members with networking opportunities, advocacy training, and high-quality educational programming to further strengthen trial practice nationwide.In addition to this honor, Mr. Saile has also been recognized as a member of the National Trial Lawyers Motor Vehicle Top 25 and the National Trial Lawyers National Traumatic Brain Injury Association, distinctions that highlight his experience and dedication in complex injury litigation.“It is truly an honor to be recognized by The National Trial Lawyers,” said Saile. “Our firm is committed to standing up for injured individuals and their families, and this recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”Cordisco & Saile remains dedicated to delivering exceptional advocacy and results for individuals who have been seriously injured due to the negligence of others.For more information about Michael Saile and Cordisco & Saile, please contact our office or visit us at https://cordiscosaile.com

