Get Out of Debt Guy Launches Free Anonymous Tool for People Too Ashamed to Talk About Debt

Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy - GetOutOfDebt.org

The Debt Confessional applies decades of expressive writing research to financial shame — no email, no account, no identifying information required

Debt is 90% emotional and 10% math. The emotional barrier is bigger than the math barrier. Most people know they're in trouble — they just can't bring themselves to face it.” — Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Rhode, the Get Out of Debt Guy, has released The Debt Confessional , a free anonymous online tool that allows people to privately write about their debt without providing a name, email address, or any identifying information. The tool is available now at GetOutOfDebt.org The Debt Confessional addresses what founder Steve Rhode identifies as the primary barrier to debt resolution: shame. Research from the Myvesta Foundation found that 49% of people dealing with serious debt show symptoms of depression, compared to 9.5% of the general population. That gap means people in debt are more than five times as likely to experience depression symptoms — and depression makes it harder to take the steps needed to resolve the problem."Debt is 90% emotional and 10% math," said Rhode. "The emotional barrier is bigger than the math barrier. Most people know they're in trouble — they just can't bring themselves to face it."How It WorksUsers visit the page, write whatever they want about their debt situation, and submit. There is no account creation, no email collection, and no way to trace the submission back to the user. After submitting, users receive a personal acknowledgment and are directed to the site's Find Your Path assessment — a separate 2-minute tool that presents all available debt relief options including bankruptcy, debt settlement, credit counseling, and alternatives.The design is intentional: acknowledgment first, options second. Rhode's approach treats the emotional weight of debt as the first obstacle to clear before presenting financial solutions.Why Writing Works: The ResearchThe Debt Confessional is based on more than 200 studies spanning four decades of expressive writing research pioneered by psychologist James Pennebaker at the University of Texas at Austin. Pennebaker's landmark 1986 study found that participants who wrote about stressful experiences made significantly fewer doctor visits in the months that followed compared to a control group.Subsequent research has documented a range of measurable benefits from expressive writing about stressful experiences:- Reduced anxiety and depression symptoms- Lower blood pressure and decreased muscle tension- Reduced cortisol (stress hormone) levels- Improved sleep quality- Better decision-making capabilityPennebaker's research also found that people who improved most after expressive writing used more cognitive processing words — "realize," "think," "consider," "because," and "reason" — suggesting that the act of writing helps people construct a coherent narrative around their situation and find a path forward.Applied to financial stress, this means that writing about debt can help move a person from avoidance and shame into clearer thinking about their actual options.The Science Behind "Getting It Off Your Chest"Pennebaker's original working theory — known as the inhibition model — proposed that keeping a secret is a form of active inhibition. Concealing or holding back thoughts, emotions, and behaviors requires ongoing physiological work. The body treats suppression as a low-level chronic stressor, activating the autonomic nervous system and increasing physiological arousal even when a person is otherwise at rest.Research has documented the downstream effects of that chronic suppression. Prolonged stress dysregulates the body's cortisol response, weakens immune function, and increases levels of pro-inflammatory markers. Financial stress specifically has been linked to elevated risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, immune suppression, anxiety, and depression.Disclosure reverses the process. When people write or talk about a previously suppressed experience, the physiological burden of inhibition drops. Pennebaker's studies documented measurable improvements: fewer physician visits in the six months following writing exercises, improved immune function, and reduced psychological distress. A 1998 meta-analysis by Smyth confirmed these findings across multiple studies, showing a medium effect size for health outcomes among participants who wrote about stressful experiences.For people carrying hidden debt — from a spouse, from family, from themselves — the Debt Confessional applies this research directly. The tool provides a private, anonymous space to break the suppression cycle without the social risk that keeps most people silent.The Cost of Keeping Financial SecretsRhode points to research showing that maintaining a secret requires the brain to actively suppress that information, consuming mental energy that could otherwise go toward problem-solving. For people hiding debt from a spouse, family, or themselves, that ongoing suppression contributes to exhaustion, poor decision-making, and continued avoidance — creating a cycle where shame prevents the action needed to resolve the debt."You are not your debt," said Rhode. "But you have to stop hiding from it before you can deal with it."The Debt Confessional is designed to break that cycle at its lowest-barrier entry point: a private, anonymous space with no audience and no consequence — just the act of putting words on a page.No Sales, No AffiliatesThe Debt Confessional and Find Your Path tools are free. GetOutOfDebt.org does not sell debt relief services, does not collect leads for third parties, and does not maintain affiliate relationships with debt settlement companies, credit counseling agencies, or lenders. The site's mission is to provide information so people can make informed decisions about their own situations.About Get Out of Debt GuyGet Out of Debt Guy provides free consumer advocacy and debt education. Founded by Steve Rhode, who filed bankruptcy in 1990 and rebuilt his life, the site helps people make informed decisions about debt relief options including bankruptcy, debt settlement, and credit counseling. Rhode previously founded Debt Counselors of America (later the Myvesta Foundation), growing it to 70 employees before stepping down to focus on direct consumer education. Free resources available at GetOutOfDebt.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.