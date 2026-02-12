Stein Sperling Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition: Mark Schweighofer Named Managing Partner

Current Managing Partner Jeff Schwaber to Continue Strategic Leadership Role

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll PC, a full-service law firm serving individuals and businesses throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region and nationally, announced today that Mark Schweighofer will become the firm’s next Managing Partner, succeeding Jeff Schwaber. The transition will officially take effect November 2026.

For more than four decades, Stein Sperling has built a reputation in the DMV as a trusted legal advisor known for practical counsel, strong client relationships, and a multidisciplinary approach spanning business and transactional work, litigation, real estate, tax, employment, family law, estates and trusts, and personal injury matters; among its many other disciplines. The leadership change represents both continuity and evolution, advancing the next generation of firm leadership while maintaining the legacy that has defined the organization since its inception.

Schwaber and Schweighofer will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. The firm expects the change to reinforce its strategic priorities, including client service excellence, attorney development, and sustainable growth across practice areas.

Schweighofer is a principal in the firm’s Business and Tax practice groups and has spent his career counseling business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations through complex financial and operational decisions. His practice focuses on transactional tax and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, entity structuring, ownership agreements, corporate financings, employee incentive programs and business succession planning. In addition to transactional work, he advises domestic and international clients on tax-efficient operational structures and represents taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service in corporate, partnership, and individual tax controversies.

Within the firm, Schweighofer has been an active member of the firm’s management board while co-chairing the firm’s National Tier 1 tax practice, where colleagues recognize his ability to translate complex legal concepts into clear business advice. Mark has been instrumental in mentoring and training a cadre of young attorneys at the firm.

“Since inception and reflecting the vision of its founders, Stein Sperling has been defined by its people and its relationships,” said Schweighofer. “I’m honored to step into this role and build upon the strong culture, one rooted in collaboration, mentorship, and exceptional client service. Jeff has been an extraordinary leader and under his stewardship the firm has developed exceptional talent at all levels; I am grateful for his support and wisdom during the transition and beyond. Our focus remains the same: thoughtful counsel, practical solutions, and continued growth that benefit both our clients and our team. I am excited for our next chapter.”

Schwaber has served as Managing Partner while maintaining the active commercial litigation practice, he has built over more than three decades at the firm. A seasoned trial lawyer, he represents local and national companies in complex business, employment, technology, intellectual property, and real estate disputes. Known for creative litigation strategies, he has built a reputation for resolving high stakes matters and “solving unsolvable problems.” Over the course of his career, Schwaber has served as Special Discovery Master in complex litigation and as a private arbitrator in multi-party disputes. He was also part of the litigation team that secured the largest civil jury verdict in the history of the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

His leadership has coincided with a period of sustained growth and recognition for the firm and its attorneys. Schwaber has received numerous professional honors, including Best Lawyers recognition, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Super Lawyers distinctions, and multiple top-attorney rankings. He has also been recognized by The Daily Record as a Power 100 honoree, Employment Law Power Player, Influential Marylander, and Leadership in Law award recipient.

Schwaber will remain actively involved in firm leadership while continuing to lead the firm’s commercial litigation department.

“Leading this firm has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” said Schwaber. “Mark is an outstanding lawyer and a natural leader whose vision and dedication make him the right person to continue the legacy started by our founders while guiding Stein Sperling into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting Mark and have no doubt he will be a superb managing partner.

The transition also reflects Stein Sperling’s expanded leadership structure following the appointment of its first Chief Executive Officer, Tara Mobley in 2025.

