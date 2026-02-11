South Sudan: Civilians pay a high price, as conflict intensifies

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes amid intense hostilities through flooded wetlands, leaving them uncertain where their next meal will come from and exposing them to disease. Their main concerns now are finding a safe place to shelter, accessing food, and obtaining basic medical care. Meanwhile, dozens of patients wounded in the fighting are at risk due to the lack of reliable access to emergency, life-saving medical care.

Gatkuoth Ruach, who fled his home Jonglei State in January 2026 and found refuge together with his six children in Panyikang county, Upper Nile State, recounted: “When the fighting erupted, we ran far from the battlefield, crossing streams and swamps until we reached a small area of dry land. We survived on water lilies and wild fruits. The journey was extremely difficult and exhausting, moving through floodwaters, enduring mosquito bites, and suffering from a lack of food, among many other hardships. Many people developed severe sores on their feet and sustained injuries from sharp grass.”

To respond to the spiralling humanitarian needs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), among other life-saving activities, urgently deployed a temporary surgical team to Panyijar County, Unity State, to deliver emergency surgical care to critically-wounded patients who would otherwise have no access to such treatment.