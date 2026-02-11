Oman: ICRC and Ministry of Defense Conclude Advanced IHL Training

The three-day training, held from 26 to 28 January 2026, marks the culmination of a comprehensive training cycle that began in September 2024, followed by an advanced phase in November 2025. The initiative aimed to build a national cadre of qualified Omani trainers capable of disseminating and promoting International Humanitarian Law within military and broader national institutions.

The final phase focused on participants’ presentations, allowing them to demonstrate both substantive knowledge of IHL and the practical skills required to effectively teach and communicate its principles. Presentations were assessed by a panel of ICRC legal and military experts from the ICRC.

During the programme, Abdullah Mohammed, Head of Mission of the ICRC in Oman, delivered remarks highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative:

“This programme reflects a long-term investment in national capacity-building. By equipping Omani professionals with both technical expertise and teaching skills in International Humanitarian Law, we contribute to strengthening respect for the rules of armed conflict and reducing human suffering. The commitment demonstrated by the Ministry of Defense and our national partners is a clear expression of Oman’s sustained engagement with IHL.”

Coinciding with Oman joining of the Global Initiative for International Humanitarian Law, the programme supports the institutionalization of IHL teaching within military and national systems, strengthening long-term compliance with humanitarian norms and the protection of human life and dignity.

The ICRC expresses its appreciation to the Ministry of Defense, the Omani Committee for International Humanitarian Law, and all participants for their professionalism and sustained engagement, and looks forward to continued cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman in advancing the dissemination and implementation of International Humanitarian Law.