Dasseti Wins Solution Provider of the Year - ODD at the 2026 Private Equity Wire European Awards

Award recognises Dasseti’s AI-enhanced COLLECT platform and its impact on operational due diligence across Europe.

By embedding AI directly into due diligence workflows, we are enabling allocators to work with greater precision, transparency, and confidence.” — Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti, the AI-powered data and workflow platform for the investment management industry, has been named Solution Provider of the Year - Operational Due Diligence (ODD) at the 2026 Private Equity Wire European Awards.The award recognizes Dasseti’s continued innovation in supporting limited partners (LPs), consultants, and general partners (GPs) with secure, scalable, and intelligence-driven due diligence solutions. It highlights the impact of Dasseti COLLECT and its embedded AI assistant, Sidekick , in transforming how operational due diligence is conducted across private markets.Dasseti COLLECT is purpose-built for LPs and consultants to gather, validate, structure, and analyze large volumes of manager data. With Sidekick fully embedded into the workflow, clients can extract structured data from complex documents, automate review processes, flag inconsistencies, and generate audit-ready outputs, all within a secure, enterprise-grade environment.Unlike standalone AI tools, Dasseti Sidekick operates directly inside the due diligence lifecycle. It enables allocators to move beyond manual document review and repetitive data entry, shifting their focus toward insight generation, risk assessment, and strategic decision-making. Structured outputs are tied to GP and fund profiles, supporting benchmarking, peer comparisons, and multi-year analysis.Wissem Souissi, CEO of Dasseti, commented:“We are incredibly proud to receive the Solution Provider of the Year – ODD award from Private Equity Wire. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to building AI-powered platforms that genuinely serve the private markets and wider investment industry. By embedding AI directly into due diligence workflows, we are enabling allocators to work with greater precision, transparency, and confidence.”Dasseti’s AI capabilities are built on secure, API-based integrations with OpenAI’s GPT-4 via Microsoft Azure, operating in a ring-fenced environment with zero data retention and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Client data remains fully siloed and is never used to train external models. Every AI-driven output includes transparency features such as source references and structured traceability, ensuring auditability and control.Over the past year, Dasseti has expanded its AI suite across the whole portfolio, COLLECT, ENGAGE and Harvest by Dasseti, delivering workflow-integrated automation for operational due diligence, manager monitoring, RFP responses, and ESG data collection. The company continues to invest in intelligent workflow agents, advanced document review, and enhanced reporting capabilities designed specifically for the institutional investment ecosystem.This latest industry recognition reinforces Dasseti’s position as a trusted technology partner to leading financial institutions across Europe and globally.

