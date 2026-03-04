Audree Bobinger Selected as Founding Member of the Washington Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Audree Bobinger exemplifies service-driven leadership - bringing discipline and a deep commitment to empowering women, veterans, and the broader community through accessible financial education.”TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Financial Educators Council (WFEC) released a statement today that Audree Bobinger, U.S. Navy veteran and Investment Advisor
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Representative at Quility Financial Advisors, has been named a founding member of the organization’s Advisory Board.
Bobinger brings a rich and varied combination of background and experience to her role on the board. After serving six years in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aircrewman, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a minor in Entrepreneurship from Boise State
University.
Currently she is pursuing a Master’s degree in Financial Planning to support gaining credentials as a Certified Financial Professional (CFP®). Audree’s professional career in financial services has spanned the insurance, wealth management, retirement planning, and business strategy sectors. In 2025 she launched her own business enterprise, Quility Financial Advisors, through which she operates as a Licensed Series 65 Fiduciary.
Audree Bobinger’s financial wellness promotion and advocacy focuses primarily on serving women and veteran small business owners – making financial planning accessible and relatable to help these entrepreneurs thrive. She credits her years in the military for giving her a sense of discipline and spirit of independence and service, guiding individuals, families, and business owners to gain holistic planning skills to achieve financial stability and empowerment.
“My goal is to expand financial wellness initiatives that make high-quality financial education accessible, relevant, and empowering for all communities,” Bobinger commented when asked about her Advisory Board appointment. “Having personally experienced the challenges of navigating finances after transitioning from military to civilian life, I’m deeply motivated to ensure that others have the guidance and tools to succeed.”
The WFEC is a state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider of independent financial wellness resources, training, and programs. The Washington Council’s goal is to promote sustainable, scalable economic empowerment programs across the Evergreen State that improve people’s lives at the community level. The WAFEC anticipates a productive and synergetic collaboration with
Audree Bobinger in the coming years.
"Audree Bobinger’s military background and dedication to helping fellow veterans navigate civilian financial life is a cornerstone of our mission,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “As a founding member, she will ensure the Washington Financial Educators Council stays rooted in service and discipline."
The Washington Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
