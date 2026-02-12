FLEOA Announces Retention of Retired ATF Executive and Atty Thomas Chittum, Newest Member of their Outside Counsel Team

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), the nation’s largest nonpartisan professional association exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers, announced today that it has retained attorney and retired ATF executive Thomas Chittum to join FLEOA’s cadre of outside counsel, supporting its mission to protect federal officers and provide legal resources and representation to its members.“FLEOA was founded on the simple premise that when federal agents and officers need counsel, help should only be a call away,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “Tom brings deep credibility in federal law enforcement, real-world leadership and experience, and unique legal insights to this task. His background will strengthen our ability to advise and represent our members when it matters most.”Tom Chittum proudly served the United States for nearly 27 years, retiring from the Department of Justice (DOJ) as Associate Deputy Director (Chief Operating Officer) of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). In that role, he served as Acting Deputy Director of the agency. He also held assignments as ATF’s Assistant Director of Field Operations; Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Internal Affairs Division; Chief of Staff for the Office of Professional Responsibility and Security Operations (OPRSO), and Chief of ATF’s Special Operations Division. He was also assigned to offices in Miami, FL; Louisville, KY; Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Detroit, MI; and Washington, DC.Tom is also an adjunct law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he teaches Firearms Law and the Second Amendment. He was previously Senior Vice President of Forensic Services at SoundThinking, Inc., the maker of ShotSpotter.As a member of FLEOA’s outside counsel team, Tom will help support FLEOA members by providing legal guidance and representation. FLEOA’s legal representation mission complements the organization’s broader work advocating officer safety, fair compensation, benefits, due process, and professional support across the federal law-enforcement community.“I first joined FLEOA as a young Special Agent in 1997 and have been a member ever since. I couldn’t be more excited to join FLEOA anew, nearly 30 years later, in this new capacity,” Chittum said. “Few things are more motivating than an honorable mission. In this time of heightened scrutiny, evolving legal standards, and real personal risk, standing up for the legal rights and interests of federal law enforcement officers is that for me.”###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

