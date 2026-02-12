Matt Lane joins Seventy2 Capital as Senior Vice President

We are honored to welcome Matt to our team! Working in the industry since 1994, he brings a great deal of expertise and knowledge to serve his clients, and we look forward to working with him!” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they are expanding into Westfield, NJ with the addition of Matt Lane.

“We are honored to welcome Matt to our team! Working in the industry since 1994, he brings a great deal of expertise and knowledge to serve his clients, and we look forward to working with him!” said Tom Fautrel, President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital.

Matt focuses on building a portfolio of stocks and bonds using individual securities with a focus on tax efficiency for his clients. He works mostly with high-net-worth individuals who are older, established professionals or retired. Matt’s biggest priority for his clients is estate planning as they approach retirement.

When asked what excites him most about his new role, Matt said, “ I am excited to continue my work as a financial advisor at Seventy2 Capital and learn more about estate planning as it becomes a bigger concern for my clients.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2025 For more please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2025 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2024 – Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons.com). The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.