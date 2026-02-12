Young Entrepreneur Wes Harris Makes Big Impact in Athens Growing Business with Pink’s Windows Franchise

Wes Harris, Young Entrepreneur Pink's Athens team hard at work Pink's WIndow Services Pink & Navy Logo Pink's Athens team

I am well aware of the unorthodox nature of becoming a window cleaner after graduating with an MIS degree” — Wes Harris

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just 23 years old, Georgia Bulldog alum Wes Harris is making a big impact in Athens, Georgia. After graduating with a degree in Management Information Systems, Harris returned to his university town to purchase a Pink’s Windows franchise. In only six months, he has generated over $125,000 in revenue, secured a recurring contract with Sanford Stadium, and served more than 200 local clients, including some of Athens’ most iconic coffee shops, restaurants, and bars.

Reflecting on his unconventional path, Harris said, “I am well aware of the unorthodox nature of becoming a window cleaner after graduating with an MIS degree, but I believe too strongly in this brand and these people to pass up the opportunity that was given to me.”

Harris credits his faith as a foundation for both life and business: “I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am today without a relationship with Jesus. He's the rock that my life, my business, and my future are built upon.”

Looking back on the fast-paced growth of his business, Harris added, “I never thought it would be this difficult and require this much work to build a business, but I never thought it would be this much fun and so fulfilling. I am 1000% confident that the rocket that is Pink's Athens is headed straight for the moon.”

Harris has quickly become a fixture in the Athens community thanks to his platform with Pink's Window Services, through mentorship, faith-driven leadership, and partnerships with organizations like Athens Young Life. He has built strong relationships with local realtors and has become a trusted partner of Reynolds Lake Oconee.

In addition to his business achievements, Harris has made a lasting mark on Athens’ historic neighborhoods, regularly serving prominent local establishments and fostering a culture of mentorship, faith, and community engagement.

