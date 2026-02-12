Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management named to 2025 Forbes Americas Top Wealth Management Teams: High Net Worth

Our practice continues to grow at a rapid pace; we are proud that our hard work and dedication to clients are being acknowledged by a prestigious publication. ” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they have been named to the 2025 Forbes Americas Top Wealth Management Teams: High Net Worth.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized by Forbes as a top team in the country,” said Paul Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “Our practice continues to grow at a rapid pace; we are proud that our hard work and dedication to clients are being acknowledged by a prestigious publication. We are excited to continue growing as a practice while maintaining exceptional service, and look forward to the next year!”

As described by Forbes, wealth management teams included in their list tend to include multiple financial advisors ranging in various areas of expertise, as well as proven track records in preserving multigenerational wealth. Seventy2 Capital, for example, is home to over 80 advisors who provide resources for retirement, education, executive, corporate, and estate planning services. The fourth annual Forbes | SHOOK Top Wealth-Management Teams High Net Worth list tracks 100 teams with cumulative assets of more than $387 billion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2025. For more, please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2025 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2024 – Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons.com). The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and is based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

About 2025 Forbes Americas Top Wealth Management Teams: High Net Worth

2025 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth: Awarded November 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/24 – 3/31/25 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams High Net Worth rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.