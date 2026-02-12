Babylon Dental Care Welcomes New Dental Hygienist Focused on Preventive, Patient-Centered Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to welcome Jennifer Patalano, RDH, to its hygiene team at their Great South Bay location in West Babylon, expanding access to preventive, relationship-based dental care for Long Island families.A graduate of SUNY Farmingdale, Jennifer brings advanced clinical training and holds certifications in local anesthesia, nitrous oxide, and laser therapy. She has hands-on experience with dental laser technology and a strong focus on periodontal health and patient education. In addition to her clinical work, Jennifer presented a professional poster at the Greater New York Dental Meeting in 2023 titled “Social Media and the Dental Professional: The Harmful Effects of Misinformation,” highlighting her commitment to ethics, patient education, and responsible communication in modern dentistry.A lifelong Long Island resident, Jennifer has deep roots in the communities she serves, which shapes her patient-first approach and commitment to compassionate, accessible care.Jennifer’s path into dental hygiene began through work in a veterinary emergency and specialty practice, where she gained experience across clinical and administrative roles and developed a strong interest in preventive care. That experience ultimately led her to pursue dental hygiene, where she found her professional calling.“I’m passionate about prevention and about meeting patients where they are,” said Jennifer. “Every patient comes in with their own story, and understanding that allows us to create care plans that truly support their health.”Known for her calm, compassionate approach, Jennifer prioritizes clear communication — particularly for patients who experience dental anxiety — and focuses on education that feels supportive rather than overwhelming.Chief Operating Officer Jenn Brown emphasized the alignment with the practice’s mission. “Jennifer embodies the values we prioritize at Babylon Dental Care — empathy, education, and whole-person care,” she said. “She’s a wonderful addition to our collaborative hygiene team.”Jennifer remains committed to continuing education and staying current with advancements in dental hygiene, ensuring patients receive the safest and most effective care.About Babylon Dental CareSince 1983, Babylon Dental Care has proudly served the Babylon and Patchogue community with a commitment to treat every patient like family. The practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care focused on comfort, confidence, and long-term health.

