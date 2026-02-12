Cupid Doesn’t Ask for Crypto: U.S. Attorney’s Office Warns Public About Romance Scams Ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the USAO warns the public to remain vigilant against romance scams. The criminals behind these scams shamelessly exploit the trust and emotion of their victims through online relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.