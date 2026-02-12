Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,186 in the last 365 days.

Praetorian Group International CEO sentenced to 20 years in prison for $200M bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Ramil Ventura Palafox, 61, CEO of Praetorian Group International, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison following his conviction for a Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 90,000 investors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Praetorian Group International CEO sentenced to 20 years in prison for $200M bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.