Fully Blooded Felon Gang Members Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for RICO Conspiracy, Drug Trafficking, and Firearms

Fully Blooded Felon gang member Dontez Hammond, 36, of Cleveland, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person under indictment.

As the defendant admitted during his plea hearing and in other court documents, the Fully Blooded Felons have existed in Ohio since approximately 2012, operating primarily out of the eastside of Cleveland, as well as Akron, Youngstown, and elsewhere. They are also active in the Ohio prison system.

The Fully Blooded Felons’ structure includes a “Commission,” which is a group of members tasked with maintaining the structure and organization of the enterprise through physical discipline and by determining which illicit means the organization would use to make money.

The Fully Blooded Felons had rules that members were required to follow. The rules were sent to members online, by text message, and in face-to-face communications. Members were required to abide by “omerta,” or the code of silence, and were required to memorize and recite at meetings the “Fully Five,” a set of rules that included following all orders issued by the Commission. If a member did not know the “Fully Five,” they were punished.

To further their drug trafficking, Fully Blooded Felon members used two separate stash-houses at a local apartment complex in Cleveland. During the execution of two search warrants, law enforcement recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and 7 firearms.

Text messages and wiretap calls showed that Hammond regularly supplied Fully Blooded Felon members with cocaine. On Nov. 13, 2023, Hammond obtained a Mac-10 semi-automatic handgun from other Fully Blooded Felon members. Afterwards, Cleveland Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Hammond. Hammond fled, tossing the gun as he did. Police recovered the discarded firearm. At the time, Hammond was under a state indictment for felony drug charges.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U. S. Attorney David M. Toepfer for the Northern District of Ohio made the announcement.

The FBI investigated this case, with substantial assistance from the Cleveland Division of Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Brian W. Lynch and Alyssa Levey-Weinstein as well as Assistant United States Attorneys Paul E. Hanna, Robert F. Corts, and Margaret A. Sweeney for the Northern District of Ohio.