Pace University Graduate Camille Spence Expands Professional Dance Career Across Film, Fashion, and Live Performance

Camille Spence

New York-based dancer builds momentum through commercial projects, stage productions, and choreography recognition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camille Spence , a Pace University graduate and professional dancer based in New York City, is expanding her professional dance career across film, fashion, and live performance following a series of commercial credits and national choreography recognition. The announcement reflects Spence’s continued transition from academic training into sustained professional work within the commercial and performing arts sectors.In film, Spence recently appeared in a Disney+ feature project filmed in Montreal, marking a significant milestone in her on-camera career. The production brought together a cast of established performers and emerging talent, offering Spence the opportunity to work within a large-scale studio environment. Her involvement in the project was shaped in part by her long-standing professional relationship with choreographer Marinda Davis, whom she has worked with consistently since the age of ten. That creative partnership has played a central role in Spence’s development as a performer and continues to influence her work across mediums.Alongside her film work, Spence has built a growing presence in the fashion and lifestyle space, performing in branded projects that merge dance with visual storytelling. Most recently, she performed for LoveShackFancy, contributing to a live experience designed to reflect the brand’s aesthetic through movement. These projects require adaptability across performance styles, from camera-focused choreography to immersive, audience-facing presentations.Spence has also performed on nationally recognized stages through Major League Baseball live events, where dancers are featured as part of high-energy productions designed for large audiences and broadcast environments. These performances demand precision, stamina, and the ability to connect with both live crowds and televised viewers, further showcasing Spence’s versatility as a commercial performer.Across film, fashion, and live performance, Spence continues to build a portfolio centered on adaptability, long-term creative collaboration, and professional consistency. Her work reflects a growing presence within the commercial dance landscape, where movement intersects with media, branding, and large-scale production.As her professional portfolio continues to expand across film, fashion, and live performance, Camille Spence is building a multifaceted career grounded in training, adaptability, and creative growth within the evolving commercial dance landscape.For more information, visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.