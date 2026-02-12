Camille Spence Announces Entry Into Elite Dance Productions After A.C.E. Awards Recognition

Camille Spence

New York-based dancer reveals expanded professional opportunities following national choreography honors and major live productions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camille Spence , a Canadian-born dancer and choreographer based in New York City, has joined a growing roster of elite professional dance productions following appearances alongside Pharrell Williams and major commercial brands, as well as national recognition at the 2025 A.C.E. Awards. The combination of high-visibility performance credits and competitive distinction signals a notable step forward in her professional trajectory within the commercial and concert dance sectors.A key driver of this momentum was Spence’s selection as one of fifteen finalists at the 2025 A.C.E. Awards, a nationally recognized choreography competition known for identifying emerging choreographers with strong creative and professional potential. The event draws thousands of applicants annually and culminates in a live showcase in New York City attended by established choreographers, creative directors, educators, and industry decision makers. Finalists are selected through a highly competitive review process that evaluates originality, structure, musicality, and execution.As one of the youngest finalists in the history of the competition, Spence presented original choreographic work before a panel and audience of respected industry professionals, gaining direct exposure within a setting that has historically served as a launch point for choreographers advancing into larger scale productions and creative leadership roles. Participation in the A.C.E. Awards is widely regarded within the dance community as a strong indicator of readiness for professional opportunities beyond the academic and pre-professional level.Following the competition, Spence continued to expand her professional performance credits across live and commercial platforms. She appeared in the MLB opening ceremony alongside Pharrell Williams under the direction of choreographer Charm LaDonna, a nationally broadcast production viewed by a global audience. Her commercial work includes a LoveShackFancy and Hunter Boots campaign choreographed by Marcella Hymowitz, as well as a featured role in the Disney Plus film Clouds choreographed by Marinda Davis.Spence is also an active member of Treadfast Dance Company in New York City, directed by Steven Blandino, where she performs and teaches at company intensives throughout the year. In addition, she serves on faculty for Wild Dance Intensive and Power Pak, contributing to the development of dancers across the United States.With continued engagement in professional productions, competition recognition, and selective educational roles, Camille Spence is establishing a focused and sustainable presence within the national dance landscape.For more information, visit

