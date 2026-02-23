ThoroughCare Appoints New Chief Executive Officer & Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Expansion

New executive leadership positions company for continued growth in value-based care & care management.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoroughCare, a leading provider of integrated care coordination solutions, announces the appointments of Bradley Hill as Chief Executive Officer and Sean O’Donnell as Chief Growth Officer. These strategic additions support the company’s continued innovation, market expansion, and commitment to delivering industry-leading care management technology.With more than 25 years of leadership experience across the healthcare and technology sectors, Bradley Hill steps into the CEO position as ThoroughCare expands its reach. Hill is known for building durable healthcare organizations by translating strategy into clear operating models, aligning teams around execution, and creating accountability at scale. In his role, Hill will focus on strengthening organizational structure, advancing platform maturity, and supporting long-term advancement through operational excellence and strategic partnerships.“Sustainable performance in healthcare requires clarity – clear priorities, clear processes, and clear accountability,” said Hill. “As CEO, my focus is on ensuring ThoroughCare scales with discipline and purpose. We are excited to advance our platform with risk-bearing entities in mind, through AI designed to elevate patient engagement, support population health initiatives, and improve outcomes across the care journey.”Joining Hill on the executive team, Sean O’Donnell assumes the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). O’Donnell most recently served as CGO at a mobile surgical solutions company in Ophthalmology and Gastroenterology sector, where he led growth strategy, business development, and market expansion. At ThoroughCare, he will focus on driving increased revenue through strategic account development, go-to-market execution, and accelerating adoption of the company’s care management platform across Payors and Providers.“ThoroughCare has built a powerful collaborative care model that fills gaps of care associated with chronic conditions,” said O’Donnell. “I’m ready to expand our reach, deepen our customer relationships, and help organizations leverage our solutions to deliver better care more efficiently.”With this expanded leadership team, ThoroughCare continues to support care delivery organizations nationwide while navigating evolving care models, increased complexity, and shifts toward value-based care in the healthcare industry.About ThoroughCareFounded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to approximately 700 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. The platform enables seamless care across the healthcare continuum, treating the whole person and healing the whole population by driving personalized health experiences, streamlining value-based care delivery, and identifying the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net

