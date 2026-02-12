Investors in AG Morgan Funds Sold Between 2014 and 2018 May Have Legal Recovery Options

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces that the law firm has won over $6,000,000 in combined FINRA arbitration awards across three cases (Case No. 24-00880, 24-00881, and No. 24-01241) on behalf of investors who were improperly solicited to place funds into high-risk, illiquid private placement investments, by financial advisors Vincent Camarda and James McArthur.KlaymanToskes urges investors who purchased A.G. Morgan private placement investments with Vincent Jerome Camarda or James Edward McArthur between 2014 and 2018 to contact the law firm at (888) 997-9956. **(Investors whose accounts fall outside this timeframe are not eligible for the law firm’s representation.)**According to the awards issued in FINRA Arbitration Case Nos. 24-01241, 24-00880, and 24-00881, FINRA Arbitration panels ordered Vincent Camarda, James McArthur, and A.G. Morgan to pay approximately six million dollars in combined compensatory damages, interest, attorneys’ fees, and sanctions to investors.In one case (No. 24-01241), the panel further ordered Camarda, McArthur, and A.G. Morgan, jointly and severally, to pay $1,323,078 in punitive damages, in addition to $1,323,078 in compensatory damages, in accordance with state statutes governing civil theft, civil tort liability, and deceptive and unfair trade practices.Investors who worked with Vincent Camarda or James McArthur during the time period of 2014 through 2018 are urged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

