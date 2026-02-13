DealsFlow Launches AI-Powered CRM and Social Media Automation Platform for Small and Medium Businesses

AI-driven CRM and social media automation platform consolidating Facebook, Instagram, lead tracking, and AI content tools.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealsFlow today announced the launch of its AI-powered CRM and business automation platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses seeking to consolidate sales, customer communication, and social media operations into a single intelligent system.DealsFlow is an AI-powered CRM and social media automation platform that combines Facebook and Instagram inbox management, automated comment replies, AI-generated content creation, and customer relationship management tools into one unified business operating system. The platform is built to eliminate the fragmentation that many small businesses face when managing multiple disconnected tools for communication, marketing, and lead tracking.Small and mid-sized companies often rely on separate software solutions for CRM, social media management, inbox replies, task tracking, and content creation. DealsFlow brings these capabilities into a centralised AI-driven platform, enabling businesses to manage customer conversations, generate posts with advanced AI (text and image), and track leads and opportunities without switching between applications.“At its core, DealsFlow is built to simplify business operations,” said the company’s founder. “Instead of juggling separate CRMs, social media tools, and automation systems, businesses can operate from one AI-powered environment that connects communication, marketing, and sales.”Key Features of the DealsFlow Platform Include:AI-powered CRM for managing leads, pipelines, and customer dataFacebook and Instagram inbox management in one dashboardAutomated comment and message replies powered by AIAI-generated social media posts with text and image capabilitiesUnified task and workflow management for small teamsBy integrating artificial intelligence directly into everyday workflows, DealsFlow helps businesses respond faster, automate repetitive communication, and maintain consistent branding across social channels.The platform is designed for small and medium businesses that want enterprise-level automation without enterprise-level complexity. Its AI-first architecture allows companies to streamline customer engagement while maintaining full control over brand voice and communication strategy.As businesses increasingly adopt automation and artificial intelligence tools, platforms like DealsFlow represent a shift toward consolidated, intelligent business software ecosystems rather than fragmented point solutions.DealsFlow is now available to businesses worldwide. For more information, visit DealsFlow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.