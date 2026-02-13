Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Announces Tyler’s Dream as Monthly Giveaway Recipient

Tyler’s Dream, Inc. is a Florida‑based nonprofit dedicated to uplifting children and teens diagnosed with Ehlers‑Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and Syringomyelia.

Chubb Law awards $1,180 to Tyler’s Dream, supporting Florida children and teens with EDS and Syringomyelia through its monthly nonprofit giveaway.

Tyler's Dream is an incredible Florida-based nonprofit that is making a real difference in the lives of children and families, and we’re honored to support their mission.” — Mitch Chubb

LAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to announce Tyler’s Dream as the recipient of its January monthly community giveaway . This month’s contribution totals $1,180, combining the firm’s standard $1,000 donation with additional gifts made in honor of current and former clients celebrating birthdays.Through this ongoing initiative, Chubb Law supports a different Florida-based nonprofit each month, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to community impact beyond the courtroom. The program reflects the firm’s belief that meaningful legal service also means giving back to the communities it serves.Tyler’s Dream, Inc. is a Florida-based nonprofit dedicated to uplifting children and teens ages 0–19 who have been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and Syringomyelia—two serious medical conditions that can significantly impact daily life. The organization provides support, encouragement, and connection to families navigating these complex diagnoses.Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of connective tissue disorders that can cause joint instability, chronic pain, fatigue, and other health challenges. Syringomyelia is a rare spinal cord condition in which fluid-filled cavities form inside the spinal cord, often leading to pain, weakness, and neurological symptoms. For families facing these diagnoses, access to community support and emotional encouragement can be just as important as medical care.Tyler’s Dream focuses on bringing hope and joy to children and teens through a variety of thoughtful programs. The nonprofit sends personalized welcome packages to newly diagnosed children, delivers “happy mail” and birthday cards, hosts virtual meetups, and helps connect young people with others facing similar challenges. These efforts create a sense of belonging and emotional support for families who often feel isolated by rare or complex conditions.“Every month, our team looks forward to recognizing an organization that’s making a real difference,” said a spokesperson for Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys. “Tyler’s Dream embodies compassion, connection, and resilience. We’re honored to support their mission and the families they serve.”The firm’s monthly giveaway program is designed to create consistent, meaningful support for local Florida nonprofits. By pairing the base $1,000 donation with additional gifts tied to client birthdays, the program allows the firm to celebrate its clients while simultaneously investing in charitable causes.“Our clients are the reason we’re able to do what we do,” the spokesperson added. “Including them in this program—by donating in honor of their birthdays—helps turn everyday milestones into opportunities to give back.”Since launching the initiative, Chubb Law has supported a wide range of organizations focused on health, education, youth services, and community development across Florida. The firm plans to continue the program throughout the year, highlighting new nonprofits each month and increasing awareness for the causes they champion.For Tyler’s Dream, the donation will help fund ongoing outreach efforts, including welcome packages, supportive mailings, and community-building activities for children and teens facing EDS and Syringomyelia. Every contribution helps the organization reach more families and provide comfort during challenging times.Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys encourages community members to learn more about Tyler’s Dream and support organizations making a difference in the lives of children with complex medical conditions.About Chubb Law Accident & Injury AttorneysAbout Chubb Law Accident & Injury AttorneysChubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is a client-focused law firm comprised of personal injury lawyers in Lake Mary, FL dedicated to helping individuals and families recover after serious accidents. In addition to providing strong legal advocacy, the firm is committed to supporting local communities through charitable initiatives and monthly nonprofit giveaways.About Tyler’s DreamTyler’s Dream, Inc. is a Florida-based nonprofit that supports children and teens diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Syringomyelia. Through personalized packages, uplifting mail, virtual events, and peer connections, the organization brings joy, encouragement, and a sense of community to families facing these conditions.

