KlaymanToskes Wins $6 Million In FINRA Arbitration Awards for Investors Harmed by Illiquid Private Placements

National Securities Law Firm KlaymanToskes Secures Multi-Million-Dollar Awards for Investors in FINRA Arbitrations Involving Private Placement Investments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces that the law firm has won over $6,000,000 in combined FINRA arbitration awards across three separate cases (Case No. 24-00880, 24-00881, and No. 24-01241) on behalf of investors. The law firm urges investors who suffered losses in illiquid private placements, alternative investments, or investments sold by their broker without the approval of the brokerage firm (“selling away”), to contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.According to the arbitration awards won by KlaymanToskes, the FINRA panels ordered the parties found liable to pay over $6 million in combined compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, and sanctions to investors. Investors were awarded ongoing post-award interest until the awards are paid in full.In one of the cases (No. 24-01241), the panel also awarded punitive damages in the amount of $1,323,078, in addition to $1,323,078 in compensatory damages, in accordance with state statutes governing civil theft, civil tort liability, and deceptive and unfair trade practices.“These awards reflect FINRA panels holding financial professionals accountable for their wrongful conduct,” said attorney Steven D. Toskes , co-founding partner of KlaymanToskes. “Many investors are unaware that they may have recovery options when they have suffered significant damages.”Investors who suffered losses in illiquid private placement investments, including investments sold to them by their brokers that were not approved by the brokerage firm, may be entitled to financial recovery through FINRA arbitration. KlaymanToskes encourages investors to contact the firm at 888-997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.