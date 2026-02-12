Juicernet Unveils Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800, a Countertop Commercial Citrus Juicer Ending Downtime in Fresh Juice Service

Serve fresh citrus without slowing service, up to 50% more juice per fruit, zero head swaps with commercial citrus juicer. Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 professional citrus juicer on the counter of a restaurant after orange juice was made fast, service still flying. Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 on the counter of a grocery store fresh lemonade flowing, customers happy, profits growing.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juicernet.com today announced the nationwide launch of the Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800, a countertop commercial citrus juicer built to keep fresh juice service moving when bars and kitchens are slammed. The Fresh’n Squeeze 1800 lets operators juice oranges, lemons, and limes without changing heads or kits, removing a common cause of mid-service downtime. Designed for high-volume environments, the new system pairs continuous operation with higher yield to help food and beverage teams serve bright, consistent fresh-squeezed citrus faster.

Fresh-squeezed juice sells. But producing it during a rush can punish a team’s workflow.

In many operations, citrus juicing becomes a bottleneck at the exact wrong time—peak brunch, a wave of cocktail tickets, or a line at the juice counter. Many commercial citrus juicers require staff to stop, swap parts, and reset between fruit types or sizes. Those pauses stack up. Orders back up. And the promise of “fresh squeezed” starts to feel like a slow-down instead of a differentiator.

The Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 was built to remove that friction. It is a professional citrus juicer designed to keep juice flowing continuously, even when the fruit changes.

Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800: Key Features and What They Deliver

The Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 is designed for the realities of service: speed, consistency, and fewer interruptions. Highlights include:

Continuous multi-citrus juicing without swapping parts

Juice oranges, lemons, and limes without changing pressing heads or kits. The 1800 handles citrus changes without adjustment, helping staff maintain momentum during busy shifts.

Higher juice yield, up to +50% per fruit

The Fresh’n Squeeze 1800 uses whole-fruit extraction technology that can boost juice yield by about 50% per fruit compared to traditional cut-and-press methods. That means more sellable ounces per case of fruit and less waste.

High throughput for high-volume service

Built to keep pace with demand, the unit processes 18 fruits per minute, up to about 50 oz of juice per minute to support fast-moving beverage programs in restaurants, bars, hotels, and grocery juice counters.

Compact countertop footprint built for real stations

With an approximate footprint of 25” × 20”, the Fresh’n Squeeze 1800 fits in bar and kitchen layouts where space is tight, without forcing operators to sacrifice speed. Kitchen-friendly design for daily use, the machine is engineered for heavy-duty operation in busy environments. With fewer, modular parts, it’s designed to be easier to clean and maintain, reducing downtime tied to upkeep.

Consistent output under pressure

A reverse function helps clear jams quickly, supporting steady production and consistent juice flow even when staff are moving fast.

“We’ve seen how traditional citrus juicers can slow down a busy bar or kitchen,” said Bonnie Mulligan, Owner of Juicernet. “During a rush, nobody has time to fumble with changing parts. The Fresh’n Squeeze 1800 was built to keep juice flowing, staff can squeeze oranges, then limes or lemons, without any downtime. This professional citrus juicer lets bartenders and chefs stay in their rhythm, serving fresh juice faster while getting more yield from every case. In high-volume settings, that speed and efficiency isn’t just convenient, it’s a game-changer for the bottom line.”

Who It’s For

The Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 is designed for operators who need fresh-squeezed citrus without slowing service, including:

Restaurants and bars serving fresh juice for brunch, mocktails, and cocktails

Hotels and resorts delivering consistent breakfast and banquet service

Grocery and food retail juice counters producing juice on demand

Any high-traffic operation where a commercial citrus juicer must keep pace without frequent stops

Request Special Launch Pricing

For a limited time, food and beverage operators can request special launch pricing on the Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800. To request pricing or learn more about the Fresh’n Squeeze® 1800 commercial citrus juicer, visit Juicernet.com and submit an inquiry through the website.

About Juicernet

Since 1982, Juicernet has been more than just a supplier. The company has served as a partner, mentor, and trusted resource for beverage businesses seeking to build and improve juice programs. Whether an operator is launching a new juice bar or running a large-scale operation, Juicernet helps teams craft a strategy for success as a source for commercial juicers, pineapple corers, and blenders.

