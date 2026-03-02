Barry Feigenbaum, Managing Member of Feigenbaum Associates, Chosen for New Jersey Financial Educators Council Board
Barry Feigenbaum is a leader who uses decades of financial wisdom to serve those who need it most.”TEANECK , NJ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Financial Educators Council (NJFEC) released a statement today indicating that Barry Feigenbaum, CFEI®, RICP®, has been given a seat on the organization’s respected Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Feigenbaum brings a rich background in banking, financial services, and financial education to his role on the Board. After earning an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, he spent a nearly 40-year career in corporate banking – serving in various high-level roles, including founding Regional Head of the Financial Institutions Group at BNP Paribas, Regional Head of Insurance Coverage for Royal Bank of Scotland and Regional Head of the Financial Institutions Group for Commerzbank, all in New York.
Barry’s experience in personal finance education is also extensive. Having witnessed the damage to workers and families caused by the 2008 Great Recession, he was motivated to bolster his teaching skills and credentials to help people recover from financial setbacks. He completed the educational component of the CFP® program, obtained the Retirement Income Certified Professional® designation from the American College of Financial Services (TAC) in 2016 and the Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) credential from the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) in 2022.
TAC invited Feigenbaum to teach in the Intensive Review Program of the RICP® in 2016, where he delivered in-person education, which went virtual during the COVID era; he presently serves as a subject matter expert as a resource for students completing the now online program. Upon retiring from banking in 2019, he established Feigenbaum Associates as a vehicle through which to bring financial wellness coursework across New Jersey and the greater New York City area. He focuses primarily on corporate clients, working with HR departments to present lifetime savings instruction to younger adult audiences and retirement planning courses to older groups.
In addition to his compensated efforts, Barry Feigenbaum also donates significant volunteer time to the financial education movement. He offers a 10-class personal finance program for women through the Women’s Rights Information Center in Englewood and money management education for 17-19-year-old foster youth in Bergen County, NJ. Barry has served on the Board of Jewish Family and Children Services of Northern New Jersey and was Secretary for the Cedar Lane Management Group, a civic engagement.
“Our work not only informs but empowers people to make good choices and take actions,” Feigenbaum commented when asked about his goals for financial education and serving on the NJFEC Board. “We are advocates to policy and decision-makers to expand financial wellness programs and invest resources in opportunities for people to improve their financial knowledge.”
The New Jersey Council applauds Barry Feigenbaum’s significant contributions to the financial wellness cause and is looking forward to a productive and lengthy collaboration with him in the future.
Barry Feigenbaum’s transition from elite corporate banking to empowering foster youth and underserved women is truly inspiring,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His diverse skills will bring a new level of depth to the New Jersey Financial Educators Council’s advocacy and educational programs.
The New Jersey Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
