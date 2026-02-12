Clean Remedies Announces Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day Weekend Sale

Clean Remedies’ offerings include a Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture, designed for gentle support and a subtle calm. Clean Remedies carries a variety of hemp-derived gummies, including these apple-flavored Delta 8 THC Gummies.

Clean Remedies has announced a limited-time Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day sale running from February 13 through February 16, 2026.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies has announced a limited-time Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day sale running from February 13 through February 16, 2026. During this three-day event, customers will receive 40% off a second item of equal or lesser value with the purchase of one product.

Clean Remedies crafts its products in small batches, emphasizing natural ingredients and intentional sourcing. The company’s approach prioritizes transparency and consistency, reflecting its broader mission to provide hemp-derived products that align with evolving consumer expectations around quality and accountability.

The upcoming buy-one-get-one 40% off sale applies across Clean Remedies’ full range of federally legal hemp-derived products. This includes Clean Remedies’ hand-crafted Delta 9 THC gummies, which have become a cornerstone of the brand’s lineup. In addition to gummies, Clean Remedies offers a variety of edibles formulated with CBD, Delta 8 THC, or Delta 9 THC, available in multiple flavors. Clean Remedies' offerings also extend to THC oils, CBD tinctures, THC chocolates, and much more.

All Clean Remedies products are federally legal and formulated in accordance with applicable federal guidelines. The company maintains a focus on small-batch production to help ensure product consistency and quality control.

As interest in hemp-derived cannabinoids continues to grow nationwide, Clean Remedies remains focused on delivering products rooted in clean formulation practices and responsible production standards. The company’s emphasis on natural ingredients and small-batch craftsmanship reflects its ongoing commitment to quality.

The Valentine’s Day weekend sale will be available for a limited time only, beginning February 13, 2026, and ending on February 16, 2026. Customers can visit their official website at CleanRemedies.com for more information.

–

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.



Our Clean Remedies Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.