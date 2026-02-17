Eccentex and Enforce Assist Announce Strategic Investment in Next-Generation Law Enforcement Records Management

RMS

Workflow-centric Records Management System aims to redefine usability, officer productivity, and data lifecycle continuity across modern policing operations.

RMS platforms have asked officers to think like databases. We believe technology should think like officers - aligning with how incidents unfold, cases develop, and how information is actually used.” — Timur Nakonechnyy - CEO of Enforce Assist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eccentex Corporation and its brand company, Enforce Assist Inc, today announced the development of a next-generation Records Management System (RMS) designed to address persistent usability, workflow, and efficiency limitations in traditional law enforcement platforms.The initiative reflects Eccentex’s continued strategic expansion in public safety technology and aligns with broader market demand for systems that prioritize operational productivity, field mobility, and data continuity rather than static documentation models.While Records Management Systems remain foundational to agency operations, many platforms still rely on legacy interaction paradigms that can introduce administrative friction, duplicate data entry, and unnecessary cognitive burden for users.“Records systems have historically functioned as systems of record,” said Tibor Vass - Chief Marketing Officer of Eccentex Corporation. “The next evolution must be systems of productivity. Law enforcement professionals should spend less time navigating software and more time performing their mission.”Reframing the RMS ProblemAdministrative workload — particularly around report writing and documentation — continues to represent one of the most widely acknowledged operational challenges in law enforcement environments. Industry publications, practitioner feedback, and agency surveys consistently point to reporting inefficiencies as a source of time loss, user frustration, and training overhead.Eccentex and Enforce Assist view these issues not as incremental interface problems, but as structural design constraints rooted in outdated system assumptions.A Workflow-Centric Design PhilosophyThe new RMS platform is being developed using a workflow-centric design model intended to better mirror real-world policing and records processes. Rather than organizing work around static forms or report structures, the system is designed to guide users through operational tasks and decisions.Core design priorities include:• Frontline-informed interaction models shaped through continuous practitioner collaboration• Mobile-first usability supporting field-based reporting and rapid information access• Streamlined interface consistency to reduce cognitive load and training demands• Guided workflows to minimize duplicate entry and improve data quality• Lifecycle-level data linkage connecting incidents, persons, property, and case elements“Our focus is not modernization of screens, but modernization of system behavior,” said Alex Stein - CEO of Eccentex. “Reporting workflows should feel intuitive, not procedural. The software should adapt to operational logic, not the reverse.”Aligning with Evolving Public Safety Technology ExpectationsThe announcement comes amid significant shifts in how agencies evaluate and deploy operational technology. Usability, mobility, and workflow alignment are increasingly influencing procurement decisions alongside traditional functional requirements.Emerging industry pressures include:• Growth of mobile and field-based workflows• Increased interoperability demands across CAD, evidence, and analytics systems• Rising focus on administrative workload reduction• Greater scrutiny of reporting accuracy and data quality• Expanding expectation for intuitive, consumer-grade user experiences“System friction carries measurable costs,” Alex Stein - CEO of Eccentex noted. “It affects productivity, training time, user adoption, and ultimately operational efficiency. Agencies are actively seeking platforms designed around human workflows rather than legacy data structures.”Early Agency Collaboration and Market EngagementThe RMS platform is currently in development and not yet commercially available. Eccentex Corporation and Enforce Assist Inc are conducting structured early engagements with police departments and sheriff’s agencies interested in previewing the system direction and contributing operational feedback.This collaborative development model is designed to:• Validate workflow assumptions across agency types• Incorporate practitioner-driven usability refinements• Support integration and data migration planning• Align product evolution with operational realities“We are engaging agencies early because workflow credibility cannot be designed in isolation,” said Timur Nakonechnyy - CEO of Enforce Assist. “Our objective is to establish a new usability and productivity benchmark for RMS platforms.”Preview and Participation OpportunitiesAgencies participating in early engagement initiatives may request:• Executive and operational demonstrations• Structured feedback sessions across functional units• Pilot program discussions with limited availability• Integration and interoperability planning conversationsAbout Eccentex Corporation and Enforce Assist IncEccentex Corporation develops mission-critical software solutions supporting public safety, government, and regulated operations. The company focuses on AI assisted workflow-driven platforms designed to improve operational efficiency, information management, and user experience across complex environments.Enforce Assist Inc, an Eccentex brand company, is dedicated to delivering modern technology solutions for public safety organizations, emphasizing usability, workflow alignment, and scalable architecture.The Records Management System initiative reflects the companies’ ongoing commitment to reducing administrative friction, improving information continuity, and supporting the evolving operational demands of law enforcement agencies.To learn more visit: Enforceassist.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.