Dr. Aditya Vora, MD, Named Psychiatric Director of NeuPath Mind Wellness in Delray Beach

Dr. Aditya Vora, MD, Joins NeuPath Mind Wellness in Delray Beach, Expanding Access to Ketamine, TMS, and Advanced Psychiatry Services

Every patient deserves a treatment plan that reflects their story, values, and goals. Our mission is to deliver evidence-based care that restores stability, dignity, and hope” — Dr. Aditya Vora, MD

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuPath Mind Wellness has announced Dr. Aditya Vora, MD, as its Psychiatric Director, strengthening the practice’s commitment to advanced, evidence-based mental health treatment in Palm Beach County. Dr. Vora is a board-certified psychiatrist who combines clinical precision with a compassionate, collaborative approach to care. Originally from Long Island, New York, he moved to Florida to attend Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing his residency training in the state, he chose to build his professional career in Florida, serving patients across a wide range of psychiatric conditions.

Clinical Focus on Complex and Treatment-Resistant Conditions:

At NeuPath Mind Wellness in Delray Beach, Dr. Vora specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. His work frequently involves supporting patients facing chronic or treatment-resistant mental health challenges. His philosophy centers on helping individuals cultivate purpose, resilience, and a renewed sense of belonging. Rather than focusing solely on symptom control, Dr. Vora emphasizes long-term stability, functional improvement, and overall quality of life.

A Collaborative, Culturally Responsive Approach:

Dr. Vora prioritizes shared decision-making and individualized treatment planning. He works closely with patients to tailor care plans that align with their preferences and goals. Treatment options may include traditional psychiatric medication management, integrative and complementary therapies, or a carefully coordinated combination of both. NeuPath Mind Wellness provides care in a judgment-free environment that honors each patient’s cultural, racial, gender, and spiritual identity. The practice places strong emphasis on inclusivity, safety, and respect, ensuring that patients feel heard and supported throughout their treatment journey.

Advanced Treatment Options Including Ketamine, TMS, and Psychiatry Services:

NeuPath Mind Wellness offers Ketamine, TMS, and Psychiatry Services as part of its comprehensive approach to mental health care. The practice integrates innovative treatment modalities with structured psychiatric oversight to address conditions such as treatment-resistant depression and other complex mood disorders.

Dr. Vora said: “At Neupath, I’ve seen how Spravato has opened a door for patients who have struggled with chronic, treatment-resistant depression. For many, it has provided not just a reduction in symptoms but a sense of relief and momentum when other approaches hadn’t worked. It’s been a meaningful addition to a comprehensive care plan, offering hope and tangible improvement in quality of life.”

Spravato®, an FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray, is indicated for treatment-resistant depression and for depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior. At NeuPath, it is administered under medical supervision as part of a comprehensive psychiatric care plan.

About NeuPath Mind Wellness:

NeuPath Mind Wellness is an interventional psychiatric and mental health practice located in Delray Beach, Florida. Our multidisciplinary team blends traditional psychiatric care with interventional mental health treatments such as ketamine therapy, Spravato treatment, and TMS—all underpinned by our "root cause" approach and focus on sustainable outcomes—and delivered in our warm, serene, healing centers. By combining innovative therapies with structured psychiatric oversight, we are redefining psychiatric care for individuals who want to optimize their mental health and wellness, and overall quality of life. NeuPath aims to deliver measurable clinical outcomes while preserving the dignity, safety, and personalized care of our clients. Individuals seeking advanced mental health treatment in Delray Beach and throughout Palm Beach County are encouraged to learn more by visiting https://neupathmind.com/ , calling +1 561-847-3662, or emailing info@neupathmind.com to schedule a consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.