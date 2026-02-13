SVIP Selects Global Surveillance Associates (GSA) as Official Security Integration Partner For Experience Center

Global Surveillance Associates named official integration partner to power all immersive environments within the SVIP Experience Center.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityVIP Enterprises ( SVIP ), is proud to announce that Global Surveillance Associates (GSA) has been selected as the Official Security Integrator of the SVIP Experience Center, scheduled to open in Q4 in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.As the integration partner, GSA will oversee the full implementation, installation, and system configuration of all security technologies deployed throughout the Experience Center. This includes product integration and operational configuration across each of the Center’s vertical zones, such as Retail, Gaming, Healthcare, Education, Data Center, Law Enforcement, Podcast Studio, and the SVIP Security Operations Center (SOC).The SVIP Experience Center is being built to disrupt the traditional trade show model by providing manufacturers with a permanent, real-world environment to showcase their technologies year-round, free of charge. The Center will host 12 curated end-user events annually and serve as a live, functioning demonstration environment for security leaders across multiple industries.“We were intentional about selecting an integrator that understands both the technical complexity and the operational realities of today’s security environments,” said Taylor May, Founder & CEO of SVIP. “GSA brings deep expertise, national reach, and a strong track record of deploying enterprise-grade systems. Their role will be critical in ensuring that every zone inside the Experience Center functions as a true, real-world ecosystem.”Under this partnership, GSA will:Lead all system design coordination and implementation planningInstall and integrate manufacturer technologies across each zoneConfigure systems for live demonstrations and operational use casesSupport ongoing enhancements as new technologies are introducedEnsure interoperability across multi-vendor platformsNick DiCerbo, President of GSA, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration.“The SVIP Experience Center represents a new chapter for the security industry,” said Nick DiCerbo, President of GSA. “This is more than a showroom. It’s a live integration environment that will allow end users to experience how technologies perform together in realistic operational settings. We’re honored to serve as the selected integrator and to help bring this vision to life.”By centralizing integration under a single, experienced partner, SVIP ensures consistency, scalability, and operational integrity across all environments inside the Center. GSA’s involvement will enable manufacturers to focus on innovation while providing end users with a seamless, fully operational experience.SVIP | GSA End User Social at ISC WestTo formally introduce the partnership to the broader industry, SVIP and GSA will host the SVIP | GSA End User Social during ISC West in Las Vegas on March 25th.The invite-only event will serve as an exclusive meet-and-greet for end users, manufacturers, and industry leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with the leadership teams of SVIP and GSA, learn more about the Experience Center’s 2026 launch, and preview how the integration partnership will power each immersive zone inside the facility.The End User Social is designed as a precursor to the Experience Center model itself, prioritizing meaningful, high-quality engagement over traditional trade show interactions. The event will offer curated networking, strategic conversations, and a first look at how SVIP and GSA are collaborating to create a fully operational, real-world technology environment.For partnership inquiries, membership information, or media requests, please contact:Media Contact:Kelsey JaneSVIP Experience CenterEmail: info@securityvip.netWebsite: www.svip.news About SVIP Experience CenterThe SVIP Experience Center is a next-generation security innovation hub designed to provide year-round access to real-world technology environments for end users, manufacturers, and integrators. Built on the “End User First” philosophy, the Center delivers immersive demonstrations, curated industry events, and hands-on educational programming.About Global Surveillance Associates (GSA)Global Surveillance Associates (GSA) is a national security integration firm specializing in the design, installation, and support of enterprise-grade surveillance and security systems across multiple industry verticals. Under the leadership of President Nick DiCerbo, GSA delivers comprehensive, end-to-end integration solutions tailored to complex security environments.

