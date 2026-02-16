HMP Global’s 2026 Clinical Pathways Congress (CPC): A Bold Recommitment to Redefining Oncology Care

The 10-year anniversary meeting, November 10-11 in Boston, returns to CPC’s roots—uniting decision-makers on execution, evidence, and sustainable care delivery.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2026, HMP Global’s Clinical Pathways Congress, November 10-11 in Boston, will reaffirm its original mission: convening a highly intentional group of leaders accountable for shaping oncology care delivery through clinical pathways.

CPC returns to its roots this year as a focused forum for candid dialogue, peer learning, and practical education grounded in real-world applications. The Congress continues to advance clinical pathways as a critical tool for aligning evidence, outcomes, access, and financial sustainability across the cancer care continuum.

A Meeting for Oncology Care Decision-Makers

CPC brings together oncologists, clinical and executive leaders, pathway and operations experts, value-based care stakeholders, policymakers, and emerging oncology professionals who share responsibility for decisions that impact care delivery, organizational performance, and long-term sustainability.

CPC's audience is united in a commitment to execution. Participants examine how clinical pathways influence outcomes, efficiency, access, and accountability, and how those insights translate into measurable, system-wide impact.

What Is the Clinical Pathways Congress?

CPC is an oncology-focused meeting dedicated to examining how clinical pathway design, governance, and implementation influence quality, consistency, and value in cancer care. CPC serves as a platform for peer-to-peer learning across stakeholder groups, emphasizing patient-centered pathway development, reimbursement strategy, and operational execution.

A Renewed Focus on Practical Impact

The 2026 meeting focuses on applied learning and real-world insight. Programming is designed to reflect the regulatory complexity, financial pressures, and operational realities facing oncology practices and health systems today—without losing sight of patient outcomes.

Sessions address how regulation and reimbursement strategy intersect with daily operations; how pathway economics and ROI support financial sustainability; and how outcomes measurement and adherence inform continuous improvement. Attendees also engage in discussions on the role of data, analytics, and AI integration in pathway management, alongside the change management strategies required to translate insight into action.

The meeting format is intentionally built to support candid dialogue and peer learning that extends well beyond the two days in Boston.

Educational Scope and Core Topics

All sessions are anchored in the foundational role of clinical pathways, with coverage spanning:

Clinical pathway design and governance

Value-based care and accountability

Patient-centered pathway development

Real-world evidence (RWE) and outcomes analysis

Financial sustainability in oncology and pathway economics and ROI

Contracting, incentives and shared savings

Outcomes measurement and adherence

Change management and operational execution

Cross-stakeholder collaboration

Leadership and Expertise

CPC leaders represent clinical strategy and innovation in oncology care. 2026 Steering Committee members include:

Alan J. Balch, PhD, CEO, Patient Advocate Foundation

Aimee Ginsburg Chesnick, PharmD, BCPS, Director of Clinical Content Strategy, The US Oncology Network/McKesson

Deirdre Saulet, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Jasper Health

“Well designed clinical pathways that reflect what matters most to patients are essential to delivering high-quality care that patients can access and afford,” Balch said. “The Clinical Pathways Congress helps oncology leaders apply evidence and experience in ways that directly improve care delivery.”

Event Details

Event: Clinical Pathways Congress

Dates: November 10–11, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Website: https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/cpc

Registration: https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/cpc/rates

