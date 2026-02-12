Thomas J Henry Logo Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood and Thomas J. Henry (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Thomas J. Henry (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) America 250 Display (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Post-Match Celebration (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni)

Super Bowl, Super Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry Texas trial attorney and his fiancée, Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood, attended Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots.With the biggest game in American sports as the backdrop, Henry and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood emphasized the values that define championship performance; focus, team play, hard work and how those same principles guide their work helping people: Henry through high-stakes personal injury litigation and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood through medicine, including her long-standing commitment to early detection and imaging in radiology.NFL initiatives, such as the Walter-Peyton Award, given to a single player who demonstrates the strongest commitment to giving back to their community also resonate with the philanthropic work of Henry and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood, most recently in his $1million donation to SER in Puerto Rico.The game’s entertainment underscored the spectacle of the moment, with Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show alongside guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, while Green Day were part of the pregame lineup.For more information on upcoming giveaways and sponsorships, visit tjhgives.com.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

