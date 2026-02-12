Toy versions of construction, delivery and long-haul trucks of the 1920s-1970s commanded $938K at Milestone auction

Buddy ‘L’ Water Service Truck, pressed steel with rubber tires, headlights, and bumper. Original paint. Length: 27in. Overall condition excellent. Sold for $18,600 against an estimate of $3,000-$4,000 Buddy ‘L’ doored Baggage Truck, pressed steel with headlights, bumper and rubber tires. Manufactured 1930-1932. Length: 27in. Excellent example of a rare and desirable truck. Sold for $16,380 against an estimate of $8,000-$10,000 1956 Tonka #B-206 Trailer Fleet Set with Cargo King Truck & Trailer, Livestock Truck & Trailer, Log Trailer with logs, and animal figures. All original in box with inserts. Sold for $5,520 against an estimate of $1,500-$2,500

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A select convoy of hefty construction, delivery and cross-country transport trucks rumbled through Milestone’s suburban Cleveland auction gallery on January 10-11, signaling the start of an event that would achieve an impressive $938,000. The Ohio company’s New Year’s Toy Truck Spectacular featured 1,000+ rugged big-boy toys of the 1920s through 1970s, most of them coming from a single lifelong private collection. The pressed-steel trucks’ quality, condition and rarity – the trifecta that all toy vehicle collectors seek – kept bidders engaged, with particular interest shown in the special subsection of new/old store stock with crisp original boxes.The Buddy ‘L’ convoy was led by an elusive green, red and black Water Service Truck with rubber tires, headlights, and bumper. The side of its rounded water tank displayed signage that read “Buddy ‘L’ Tank Line.” Similar identification appeared on the rear of the tank, with the addition of “Built By Moline Pressed Steel Co. / East Moline, Ill.” With all-original paint and in overall Excellent condition, it far outdistanced its pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$4,000 to command a winning bid of $18,600.Also from the exalted Buddy ‘L’ toy firm and sized similarly to the Water Service Truck, a doored 1930-1932 Baggage Truck boasted vibrant yellow paint on its stakebed, rubber tires with red hubcaps, headlights, and a bumper. It was graded Excellent and showed only small areas of touch-up on the truck bed’s left side and some minor touch-up to the fenders. An exceptional truck that captured collectors’ attention from the get-go, it breezed past its pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$10,000 to apply the brakes at $16,380.A handsome 1954 Tonka G Fox & Co. / Hartford delivery truck presented in all-original condition with attractive Bristol blue paint overall. As its intact decals testified, the G Fox department store had been serving Connecticut since long before the Civil War – 1847, to be exact. In fact, G Fox was the largest department store in the United States until its 1965 sale to May Co. In Excellent condition, the 12-inch-long delivery truck no doubt evoked nostalgia with some bidders who remembered the days when department stores delivered purchases to one’s home. Against an estimate of $1,000-$1,500, it sold for $8,610.Also from Tonka, a # 640 Ramp Hoist Truck was a special private-label production made under commission for E R Schwartz Mfg Co of Lester Prairies, Minnesota. Measuring 19½ inches long, it displayed advertising signage for E R Schwartz on both its driver’s and passenger’s side doors. Graded Near Mint, the truck was new/old stock and came with its original pictorial box. A collector favorite, it was bid to more than four times its high estimate, reaching $8,302.Youngsters of the post-WWII era, not unlike children of today, especially loved toy sets that were authentically detailed and came with lots of imagination-stirring accessories. A 1956 Tonka #B-206 Trailer Fleet Set certainly filled the bill with its Cargo King Truck and Trailer (manufactured in 1956 only), Livestock Truck and Trailer, Log Trailer with logs, and animal figures. The example offered by Milestone was all original in its 25-inch-long partitioned box with insert. Graded Excellent, it attracted multiple bidders who drove the final price to $5,520 against an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. Smith-Miller #1-407 Searchlight Truck was eye-catching with its graphic of a shooting star and ‘Hollywood – FILM AD’ on the back of the searchlight. Measuring 18 inches long and new/old stock, the Near Mint truck with its original Smith-Miller Smitty Toys cardboard box and booklet sold for $5,043 against an estimate of $800-$1,200The original box accompanying a Ny-Lint #5700 Construction Set didn’t allow any space go to waste, with its front panel proclaiming the many features that children might appreciate, like “Rugged Steel Construction,” “Smooth Edges,” “Actual Scale Model,” “Automobile Paint Finish,” and “White Wall Tires.” Who could resist that? Not bidders at Milestone’s sale. Described as Near Mint new/old stock, the set was chased to $4,059 against an estimate of $800-$1,000.In the 1930s, even younger boys and girls were able to join in on the fun of playing with toy vehicles, thanks to sets like A.C. Williams’ Austin Car Hauler. Housed in a glossy, brightly-colored pictorial box, the immaculate set auctioned by Milestone contained four manageably-sized cast-iron vehicles – three cars and a semi-truck to haul them – with an included, attachable car-carrier. Graded Excellent-Near Mint, this unusual find in extremely nice condition sold for $3,075 against an estimate of $800-$1,200.The only thing that’s more fun than a big, authentically-modeled pressed steel truck is an example that you can ride on. The auction included a Roberts #501 Wonder Bread Rider Truck with instantly-identifiable images of Wonder Bread packages on both sides. The toy appeared never to have been played with, was in Excellent condition, and retained its original cardboard box identifying its contents by exact name. Entered with a $600-$800 estimate, the beautiful bread truck delivered the goods with a selling price of $3,000.A toy with crossover appeal to breweriana collectors, a rare Structo semi-truck was decorated in the correct livery for Ballantine beverages, with advertising on both sides that said, Ask the Man for Ballantine Beer & Ale. Its sleek motif combined an attractive shiny black background overall with gold lettering and a red-and-gold Ballantine logo on both the truck and trailer. All original, it appeared never to have been played with. Its fine condition undoubtedly contributed to an above-estimate selling price of $2,829.Visit Milestone Auctions online at https://www.milestoneauctions.com

