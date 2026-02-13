NIJA Tech Strengthens Regional ERP and Digital Transformation Leadership Across the Middle East and Africa

Award-winning enterprise technology partner supports scalable growth with ERP, cloud, and data-driven solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIJA Tech, a technology and digital transformation firm delivering enterprise platforms, ERP solutions, and scalable digital infrastructure, today announced continued expansion and growing client adoption across the Middle East and Africa region.Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with delivery capabilities spanning the United States, India, and Egypt, NIJA Tech supports organizations navigating complex operational and regulatory environments. The company works with public and private sector organizations to modernize systems, improve operational visibility, and enable sustainable, technology-driven growth.NIJA Tech delivers end-to-end enterprise solutions across ERP, cloud platforms , data and analytics, automation, AI , and system integration. With strong expertise in Oracle NetSuite and SAP Business One, the company supports organizations through consulting, solution design, implementation, integration, and ongoing optimization.“Our focus is on helping organizations turn enterprise technology investments into practical business outcomes,” said Mohammed Waseemuddin, Head of Sales at NIJA Tech. “By aligning technology with operational realities, we enable clients to scale efficiently and make more informed decisions.”NIJA Tech has completed more than 150 enterprise and ERP implementations, supported by a team of over 100 certified consultants and dedicated delivery managers. The company applies a structured delivery methodology designed to support multi-entity, multi-country organizations while meeting regional compliance and reporting requirements.The company works across industries including real estate and construction, manufacturing, distribution and trading, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, marine services, and industrial operations. This cross-sector experience enables NIJA Tech to tailor enterprise solutions to industry-specific requirements while maintaining scalability and governance.As organizations across the Middle East and Africa continue investing in digital infrastructure and enterprise modernization, NIJA Tech is expanding its regional delivery capabilities and partner ecosystem to support long-term transformation initiatives.“Our goal is to build long-term partnerships that support operational resilience and growth,” added Waseemuddin. “We’re committed to helping organizations across the region prepare for what’s next.”About NIJA TechNIJA Tech is a technology and digital transformation company delivering ERP, enterprise platforms, and scalable digital solutions for organizations across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. The company partners with clients to design, implement, and optimize systems that drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.For more information, visit www.nijatech.com Email: info@nijatech.com Mobile: +971 50 978 9007

