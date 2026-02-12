Updated: Apple Marketing Order Board to Meet February 17, 2026

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Marketing Order Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on February 17, 2026, at 12:00pm.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

10B Airline Dr., Albany, NY, Orchard Room 6509 Lake Ave., Williamson, NY 1570 Sandpiper St., Naples, FL Online at: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r51c6c26c778e223b131da3a8f3c4a484

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to February 17, 2026.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, or to RSVP for in person attendance, please contact [email protected].