Esomar appoints Ray Poynter as Chair of the Esomar Professional Standards Committee

Ray Poynter, Chair of the Esomar Professional Standards Committee

Former Esomar Council president will oversee adherence to the ICC/Esomar International Code and help guide ethical standards for the market research industry

Ray combines deep institutional knowledge of Esomar with a genuine curiosity about where research is heading.” — Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, President of Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced that Ray Poynter has been appointed Chair of the Esomar Professional Standards Committee (PSC). Ray brings nearly five decades of experience at the intersection of research, innovation, and business to this role.

Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, President of Esomar said, “Ray combines deep institutional knowledge of Esomar with a genuine curiosity about where research is heading. The Professional Standards Committee sits at the heart of trust in our industry. As innovation accelerates, we need leaders who can balance continuity with change. Ray understands both the spirit and the practical application of the Code, and I am confident he will guide the PSC with clarity and integrity.”

The Esomar Professional Standards Committee plays a central role in safeguarding professional integrity across the global insights industry. The PSC upholds and interprets the ICC/Esomar International Code, the worldwide benchmark for ethical market, social and opinion research. It oversees the application of the Code, manages complaints and disciplinary procedures, and provides guidance on how established ethical principles apply to new methodologies and technologies, including AI-enabled research. Its work ensures that researchers protect respondent privacy, obtain informed and voluntary consent, operate with transparency and objectivity, and comply with applicable laws and fair competition practices.

Poynter is a past president of Esomar, serving as Council president from 2023 to 2025 and previously as a Council member from 2018 to 2021. He has been an Esomar member for more than 30 years and is a Fellow of the Market Research Society. He is the author of The Handbook of Online and Social Media Research and The Handbook of Mobile Market Research, and editor of Esomar’s Answers to Contemporary Market Research Questions. He has also contributed to the University of Georgia’s Principles of Market Research course.

Poynter is managing director of The Future Place and founder of NewMR and ResearchWiseAI. His career includes senior roles at Sandpiper, The Research Business, Intelliquest, Millward Brown, VirtualSurveys, Vision Critical and Potentiate. He has contributed to the development of CAPI, online survey systems and social media research, and currently focuses on AI-enhanced research and professional training.

He holds a master’s degree in research methodology from The Open University, a postgraduate certificate of education from Nottingham University, and a BSc (Hons) in computer science and economics from the University of Salford.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

