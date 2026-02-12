REAL ID: CCHF Applauds Arizona for Advancing Bill Safeguarding Residents from Federal Overreach

HB2957 receives “Do Pass” recommendation, signaling state interest in protecting residents from federal encroachment

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) today announced that Arizona’s HB2957 received a “Do Pass” recommendation from the Arizona House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee on February 11, advancing legislation to preserve residents’ ability to obtain a standard state driver’s license.HB2957 ensures that Arizona residents may continue to choose a non-REAL ID state driver’s license or identification card and requires transparency, so applicants are informed of this option. The bill also proactively addresses potential expansion of the federal REAL ID program.“This legislation recognizes that states are not required to automatically accept future federal expansions,” said Matt Flanders, state policy manager for CCHF. “Arizona lawmakers are taking a step to preserve resident choice and protect the state from open-ended authority written into the REAL ID Act.”The federal REAL ID Act (P.L. 109-13, § 201(3)), authorizes the Secretary of Homeland Security to expand the program’s use beyond currently listed “official purposes,” which include boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft and entering certain federal facilities. The statute also allows the Secretary to unilaterally require its use for “any other purposes” the Secretary deems necessary.HB2957 establishes that Arizona will not automatically adopt future expansions of these purposes. If the Secretary of Homeland Security adds new uses or alters compliance requirements in a way that broadens REAL ID beyond its present scope, the bill directs the state to discontinue participation in REAL ID. Minnesota adopted similar language on a bipartisan basis in 2017 to protect against federal changes in MN Statute 171.06. These provisions ensure that federal policy changes do not take effect in Arizona without affirmative action by the state legislature.“The advancement of HB2957 shows that states can take practical action to protect their residents,” Flanders said. “This is an example of state leadership addressing federal encroachment by providing Arizonans with transparency, choice, and protection.”The bill now proceeds to the next stage of consideration in the Arizona Legislature.For more information or to schedule an interview contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org.

