nen Launches First Pediatric Oncology Pain Management Clinical Trial with International Academic and Clinical Partners

Advancing Evidence-Based Pain Care in Pediatric Oncology

Proyecto ABRAZO evaluates digital CBT to support pain management, resilience, and wellbeing in children with cancer

Proyecto ABRAZO marks a critical step toward validating scalable evidence-based pain management for children with cancer. We aim to close persistent gaps in access through robust clinical evidence.” — Francesca Domenech Wuttke, PhD Founder and CEO of nen

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- nen , a pediatric digital solutions company focused on evidence-based mental health support for children, today announced the launch of its first pediatric oncology clinical trial, Proyecto ABRAZO. The study evaluates the use of nen’s digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) platform to support pain management, emotional regulation, and resilience in children undergoing cancer treatment.Proyecto ABRAZO is conducted in collaboration with leading academic and clinical institutions, including University of Notre Dame, Harper Cancer Research Institute, Una Nueva Esperanza, and Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP).The study will enroll 150 pediatric oncology patients and their caregivers in Puebla, Mexico, and will assess clinical outcomes related to pain, anxiety, emotional wellbeing, and implementation feasibility.Proyecto ABRAZO is an acronym that reflects the core pillars of the intervention:Acompañamiento y Bienestar para la Resiliencia y el Afrontamiento de Zonas de dolor en Oncología pediátrica (supporting wellbeing, resilience, and pain coping for children with cancer).“Pain and psychological distress are among the most persistent and under-addressed challenges faced by children with cancer,” said Francesca Domenech Wuttke, PhD, Founder and CEO of nen. “This trial represents an important step toward building rigorous clinical evidence for scalable, non-pharmacological interventions that can be delivered equitably and at scale. Children deserve solutions that are designed for them, tested for them, and proven to work.”From the clinical site perspective, the study addresses a critical unmet need in pediatric oncology care.“For the families we serve, pain and emotional distress are daily realities that extend far beyond medical treatment,” said Dr. Maria del Rocío Baños Lara, Director of Oncology Research at UPAEP. “Proyecto ABRAZO brings evidence-based psychological support directly to children and caregivers in a way that is accessible, culturally relevant, and grounded in compassion. We are proud to be part of a collaboration that puts children’s lived experience at the center of clinical research.”Digital CBT has demonstrated strong efficacy in pediatric pain management, yet access remains limited due to workforce shortages, cost, geography, and stigma. Proyecto ABRAZO seeks to evaluate whether a digital therapeutic approach can expand access to evidence-based care without compromising clinical outcomes.“This collaboration brings together academic rigor, clinical expertise, and real-world implementation,” said Kathleen Bergman, PhD, Principal Investigator and developmental psychologist at the University of Notre Dame. “Our goal is to generate high-quality evidence that can inform future care models for pediatric oncology patients.”The trial reflects a shared commitment among partners to address long-standing gaps in pediatric pain and mental health care through clinically validated, culturally responsive innovation.About nennen is a clinical stage company developing evidence-based digital solutions to help kids fighting cancer, their families and their doctors to manage pain. Designed with children, caregivers, and clinicians, nen aims to expand access to high-quality psychological care through scalable, clinically validated digital solutions.We address pain management through play, by leveraging gamification of behavioral techniques to modulate pain and improve a child’s overall wellbeing. Nen is a mission driven profit-for-purpose company with a view to democratize pain management at scale to all kids who are in pain, wherever they are.

Learn more about how nen delivers gamified Cognitive Behavioural Therapy to help kids manage their pain!

