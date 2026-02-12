How to Cut Back on Drinking Without Shame: The ‘I'm Good’ App Makes Mindful Drinking a Game to Play with Friends

Social wellness app helps friends support each other, track money saved, and normalize cutting back on alcohol

I’m Good was built for people who don’t identify as problem drinkers, They just want to feel better, save money, and remove the social pressure. Saying ‘I’m good’ should feel great, not awkward.” — Danielle Vincent

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For people wondering how to cut back on drinking without committing to total sobriety, a new 4.9-star rated app offers a social alternative.I'm Good, available on iOS and Android, helps people reduce alcohol consumption with friends through simple team challenges. With a 4.9-star rating on the Apple App Store, the app is gaining traction among people who want to drink less but do not want to quit entirely.According to a 2024 LendingTree survey, 49% of Americans say they plan to drink less.The motivations are practical:- 45% report regretting overspending on alcohol (LendingTree, 2024)- The average American drinker spends nearly $1,000 per year on alcohol (LendingTree, 2024)- Alcohol disrupts sleep architecture and reduces restorative sleep cycles (NIAAA; UT Southwestern Medical Center)- The CDC confirms that drinking less reduces risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, and several cancersEven modest reductions in drinking are associated with improvements in sleep quality, mood stability, and liver function, according to NIAAA research. Im Good was built for people who don’t identify as problem drinkers,” says Danielle Vincent, Co-founder of I’m Good. “They just want to feel better, save money, and remove the social pressure. Saying ‘I’m good’ should feel great, not awkward. There is no shame in just wanting to feel better.”How It Works- Team-Based Challenges: Users form teams with friends to track skipped drinks together- One-Tap Logging: Tap “I’m Good” instead of ordering a drink- Money Saved Tracker: See personal and team savings accumulate- Milestone Celebrations: Savings convert into playful, real-world equivalentsInstead of focusing on clinical tracking or abstinence messaging, the app emphasizes positive reinforcement and shared accountability.Early user feedback reflects that shift:“I love this app because it isn’t so serious. I just want to cut back and celebrate.”“It shows me exactly how much I’m saving by skipping drinks.”On Reddit, one user wrote the app was “simple and actually made me notice patterns I didn’t catch before,” adding that having “a friend to check in with once in a while kept me steady when motivation dipped.”As moderation becomes more socially accepted, I’m Good helps people cut back on alcohol openly, confidently, and together.About I’m GoodI'm Good is a mobile app designed to help people cut back on drinking with friends. By combining team accountability, simple tracking, and visible financial impact, the app normalizes moderation without stigma or pressure toward total sobriety.Available on iOS and Android.Website: www.im-good.app App: https://im-good.onelink.me/anj4/sp0dnyqk

