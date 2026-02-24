Furever Bookkeeping Expands Advisory Division to Bridge the Gap Between Compliance and Strategic Growth

Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping

I translate structured financial data into disciplined forecasts and budgets that give business owners decisive clarity on capital allocation, cost control, and disciplined growth.” — Kendra Moore

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting Services announced a major expansion of its Business Advisory Services, connecting monthly bookkeeping and compliance reporting to forecasting, budgeting, and better decision-making for $1M–$5M growth-stage businesses, nationwide. The expansion is designed to help owners and executives move beyond historical reporting and use their financials as a forward-looking roadmap for strategic growth.The expansion addresses a critical gap in the accounting industry: the difference between standard tax compliance and actionable business strategy. While traditional bookkeeping focuses on recording the past, Furever’s enhanced advisory services focus on forecasting the future.“The Business Advisory expansion is just an exciting and natural progression of what we currently offer our most successful Clients who want to be Rockstars in their industry,” said Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting Services.According to Moore, many organizations struggle because they rely solely on mandatory compliance reports—such as Profit & Loss statements and Balance Sheets—which only show where the business has been, not where it is going.“While the competition focuses on compliance related reports like bland P&L and Balance Sheets, I’ve been delivering robust Forecast & Budgeting Reports to Business Owners and Executives—filling a need that our competition just can’t seem to offer effectively,” Moore stated. “The problem with our Business Accounting and Bookkeeping Industry is that they are stuck in the past delivering only mandatory compliance reports without giving Clients exactly what they NEED which is coachable direction with enhanced reporting on where they’re headed financially.”The expanded service creates a structured roadmap for clients looking to scale operations, specifically targeting businesses aiming to move from $1 million in revenue to $5 million and beyond. This includes virtual consultations where specific cost centers and profit centers are analyzed in-depth.“We provide actionable metrics in easy-to-read Forecasts and Budgets that tell our Clients WHEN to act and HOW to move their business,” Moore continued. “The days of just spitting out the minimum monthly reports are gone. Especially with what’s already here with AI. I bring all of my firm’s resources to bear and deliver high end reporting and coaching to each of our preferred Clients and they’ve responded by taking my ideas and information and executing that within their own Business. The result? Maxed Profit, minimized Costs and a clear roadmap for the next 3-5 years.”The firm emphasizes that accurate forecasting is essential not just for growth, but for risk mitigation. Without high-level advisory, business owners often lack the data required to navigate slower months or file accurate tax returns. The firm also provides an in-house CPA for tax preparation and planning, ensuring a cohesive financial strategy.“Our Clients really give us feedback on what they want in a Business Accounting and Bookkeeping professional, and consistently, it’s the same message every time,” Moore noted. “Yes, it sounds simple, but that is what’s really missing across every Business Accountant outfit and Bookkeeping Services firm currently out there.”Furever Bookkeeping has been named the Top Rated LocalBookkeeper and Business Accountant for eleven consecutive years (2014–2025.)About Furever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting ServicesFurever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting Services is the Top Rated Local® Business Accounting and Bookkeeping Firm . Kendra has over 15 years of experience in the bookkeeping, business accounting, business advisory, bookkeeping services and financial services industries with heavy focus in: forensic business accounting, business tax preparation, filings and tax planning strategies for businesses in the Maryland, Virginia and D.C., DE, PA and nationwide.*Tax filing, preparation and planning can only be conducted by a licensed CPA.

