Unique Band Launches Fret Salad: A Bold Fusion of Human Strings and AI Session Musicians

The Fret Salad logo

What began as a studio experiment became an exploration of how artificial intelligence can act as real musical collaborators.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fret Salad has announced the release of their first album "Fret Salad," a groundbreaking collection of guitar instrumentals that blends heartfelt human performance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The album, available now on all major streaming platforms, features 10 original tracks that range from delicate acoustic ballads to hard-hitting metal rockers.

At the heart of Fret Salad is the guitar—every acoustic, electric and bass part was performed by human musicians, showcasing a wide range of tone, style, and technique. Surrounding the guitar is a band of AI-based “session musicians” generated with Apple’s Logic Pro software. These virtual collaborators provide drums, keyboards, and orchestration, creating a rich sonic landscape where human creativity and machine precision meet.

“Fret Salad is really a conversation between humans and AI,” musical director Eric Lundbohm said. “We wanted to see what happens when you put the most expressive, human instrument—the guitar—into a musical environment along with today’s AI tools. The result surprised us. These songs feel alive.”

From the atmospheric fingerpicking of the opening ballads to the adrenaline-charged riffs of the heavier tracks, Fret Salad takes listeners on a dynamic journey across genres, moods, and textures. Each song reflects the spirit of experimentation and discovery that comes from collaborating with technology while staying rooted in authentic musicianship.

Fret Salad is more than an instrumental guitar album—it’s a snapshot of where music is headed, blending human artistry with emerging AI tools to create something fresh, powerful, and uniquely 21st century.

Album Details:

• Title: Fret Salad

• Artist: Fret Salad

• Format: Digital (Streaming & Download) all major platforms

• Release Date: March 5, 2026

• Tracks: 10 all-original guitar instrumentals

L. A. Ditty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.