Alejandro Hernandez Esq. Financial Advisor

Alejandro Hernandez Obtains New York Life Insurance License, Expanding Estate-Focused Financial Services in Manhattan

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, fiduciary advisor and estate-focused financial professional, has officially obtained his New York Life Insurance license, expanding his ability to provide coordinated estate and wealth planning services to individuals, families, and business owners throughout Manhattan and the greater New York City area.Operating from 12 E. 49th St., New York, NY 10017, Hernandez integrates life insurance into comprehensive estate planning and wealth preservation strategies designed for high-net-worth families, real estate investors, and closely held business owners.“In New York, estate liquidity and multi-generational wealth planning are critical,” said Hernandez. “Life insurance, when structured properly, plays a strategic role in protecting beneficiaries, equalizing estates, and supporting long-term legacy objectives.”New York presents unique planning considerations, including estate tax exposure, trust structuring, probate coordination, and complex asset holdings across multiple jurisdictions. Hernandez focuses on aligning life insurance solutions within disciplined fiduciary frameworks rather than treating insurance as a standalone product.Whole life insurance, in particular, can provide:• Permanent lifetime coverage• Guaranteed level premiums• A death benefit that does not expire• Tax-deferred cash value accumulation• Liquidity for estate settlement and tax obligations• Funding for business succession planningBy securing licensure in New York, Hernandez enhances his ability to serve:– Manhattan-based families with estate tax exposure– Trust and estate planning clients– Real estate investors holding multi-state property– Business owners seeking succession planning solutions– Attorneys and advisors seeking coordinated insurance strategy supportHernandez’s approach emphasizes long-term planning discipline, regulatory compliance, and multi-generational wealth protection tailored to the demands of the New York market.About Alejandro HernandezAlejandro Hernandez is a fiduciary advisor specializing in estate-aligned financial strategies, wealth preservation planning, and life insurance structuring for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. He serves clients from his New York City office and works closely with legal and financial professionals to support coordinated planning strategies.For media inquiries or professional collaboration:Alejandro HernandezARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th St.New York, NY 10017

