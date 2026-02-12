Dr. Obioma Martin Launches Global Breathe CEO Lounge, a Faith-Based Sanctuary for High-Achieving Women Leaders

Dr. Obioma Martin Launches Global Breathe CEO Lounge, a Faith-Based Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International author, educator, and transformational coach Dr. Obioma Martin announced the launch of the Global Breathe CEO Lounge, a curated, faith-based leadership community created for high-achieving women CEOs, founders, and senior executives seeking authentic connection, emotional safety, and purpose-aligned growth.Dr. Obioma, who has published more than 20 books, journals, anthologies, planners, and courses, shared the vision for the Global Breathe CEO Lounge during a recent extended interview in which she detailed her journey from trauma to healing, identity reclamation, and purpose-driven leadership.A Journey Rooted in Healing, Faith, and IdentityDr. Obioma shared that her writing journey began through anthologies—an entry point that helped her build confidence before stepping fully into her own story. “I had to first believe that what I had to say was worth reading,” she said.Her signature BREATHE Framework — Believe, Release, Embrace, Accept, Take Action, Heal, Elevate — reflects the principles she credits for guiding her through childhood bullying, self-identity challenges, emotional trauma, divorce, and spiritual rebuilding. In describing her early experiences with bullying and mispronunciations of her name, Dr. Obioma explained how writing became a turning point in reclaiming her identity. “It took me a full year to write the first chapter because every meeting with my editor ended in tears,” she said. “But that process set me free.”Faith and Emotional Wellness at the CoreA central focus of Dr. Obioma’s work is emotional intelligence grounded in spiritual discipline. After a difficult divorce following 18 years of marriage and 16 years of business partnership, she described navigating an identity crisis that many women experience privately—then rebuilding through faith, reflection, and consistent healing practices.“People see freedom now, but freedom came because I chose to heal,” she said. “Validation is for parking — not for people.” Dr. Obioma also shared that her daily spiritual routine includes rising at 3 a.m. for prayer, reflection, and journaling. “If I miss my morning time with God, I’m not myself,” she said. “That intimacy keeps me grounded.”Introducing the Global Breathe CEO LoungeThe Global Breathe CEO Lounge is designed as a private, application-based sanctuary for faith-based women leaders who carry significant responsibilities and desire community without performance pressure.The Lounge will accept 24 women total, with no more than three members from any single industry, using an application process structured to ensure alignment and depth.“This isn’t another networking group,” Dr. Obioma said. “It’s a sanctuary. A place where high-achieving women can exhale, be fully themselves, and be matched with leaders who support their vision.”The Global Breathe CEO Lounge offers:- A curated, sacred space for faith-based women CEOs and high-level leaders- Intentional, purpose-guided networking with strategic alignment- A no-mask environment where titles and ego are removed- Protection from transactional or competitive networking environments- Monthly in-person experiences designed for renewal and reflection- Applications and program information are available at https://Obioma.org , which also serves as the central hub for Dr. Obioma’s books, courses, retreats, and philanthropic initiatives.- Resources for Women at Every Stage of GrowthDr. Obioma offers pathways for women across a range of personal and professional seasons, including:- The BREATHE book and journal series for women beginning their healing journey- The 8-Week Believe Bigger Coaching Program for aspiring or emerging entrepreneurs- Executive coaching and immersive entrepreneurial retreats for CEOs and established leaders- Access to support through her nonprofit, Women Supporting Women“Whether you have a GED, a PhD, a million dollars, or no dollars at all, everything starts with a decision,” Dr. Obioma said. “You must invest in yourself at the level where you want to see results.”About Dr. Obioma Martin Dr. Obioma Martin is an international speaker, educator, 20-time author, and transformational coach specializing in faith-based leadership, emotional healing, and women’s empowerment. Through Omazing You, OMAX Institute, Omazing You Publishing, and Women Supporting Women, she has helped thousands of women strengthen their faith, heal emotional wounds, build businesses, and lead with purpose.Learn more at https://Obioma.org

