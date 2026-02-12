Nancy Ho Appears on Times Square Today to Discuss Redefining Success Through Love, Inner Peace, and Emotional Healing

Nancy Ho

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Ho, a life strategist, author, and relationship and transformation coach, recently appeared as a featured guest on Times Square Today. She spoke about redefining success, restoring emotional well-being, and helping high-performing individuals reconnect with joy, fulfillment, and inner peace.



Speaking with host Bob Guiney in Times Square, Ho reflected on more than 30 years of experience helping professionals, couples, and individuals who struggle beneath outward success. She emphasized that achievement and ambition can create opportunity, but they often hide unresolved emotional wounds that quietly shape behavior, relationships, and satisfaction in life.



“People chase their dreams and achieve so much,” Ho explained. “But in the process, many lose themselves. On the outside, everything looks perfect. On the inside, they feel empty, disconnected, and unfulfilled.”



Ho discussed how this internal disconnect often leads to depression, anxiety, addiction, and strained relationships, especially for high-performing professionals who feel pressure to appear grateful and composed, even when they are struggling. She described her approach as deeply introspective, guiding clients to examine emotional patterns formed early in life that still influence adult choices.



Host Bob Guiney noted how powerfully Ho’s perspective resonated. “What really struck me,” he said, “is how honest and compassionate your approach is. You help people question if success brings them peace. That’s something so many people need, but rarely talk about.”



During the segment, Ho spoke about her first book, Love Reignited, which explores the emotional complexity of romantic relationships and the unseen baggage people bring into partnerships. Instead of focusing only on communication techniques, she explained that true healing requires understanding the root causes of emotional conflict.



“Couples don’t just come together as they are,” Ho said. “They bring their past, their fears, their wounds, and their expectations. Genuine connection remains delicate until those aspects are fully understood.”



She also discussed her chapter in the bestselling book Success Redefined, co-authored with Jack Canfield. In The Paradox of Success, she examines the hidden emotional struggles of accomplished professionals. Ho described how people who seem to have it all often suffer quietly from a lack of purpose, fulfillment, and inner calm.



“Success without inner peace creates a dangerous illusion,” she explained. “You keep chasing more, hoping it will finally fill the emptiness, but fulfillment doesn’t come from achievement. It comes from alignment.”



Ho shared how her coaching and hypnotherapy work helps clients uncover subconscious beliefs from childhood that drive anxiety, self-sabotage, and emotional distance. Through this process, clients address unresolved trauma, reclaim self-worth, and build new emotional foundations rooted in clarity, joy, and peace.



Guiney reflected on the visible impact of Ho’s work. “You radiate joy,” he said. “And it’s clear that this isn’t theoretical. You’ve lived this journey, and now you’re guiding others through it.”



Ho repeatedly highlighted that true transformation isn’t merely a matter of repairing issues; rather, it’s about uncovering and reclaiming things that have been hidden over time. She described her role as helping people return to their emotional source by reconnecting with their values, purpose, and capacity for joy.



“Inner peace isn’t a luxury,” Ho said. “It’s the foundation for everything else: relationships, health, success, and happiness.”



Her appearance on Times Square Today adds to a growing conversation about emotional wellness, fulfillment, and the psychological cost of unchecked ambition in modern life.



About Nancy Ho:

Nancy Ho is a life strategist, author, and transformational coach with more than thirty years of experience helping individuals, couples, and high-performing professionals achieve emotional clarity, relationship healing, and lasting inner peace. She wrote Love Reignited and contributed to Success Redefined with Jack Canfield. Known for her integrative approach to coaching and hypnotherapy, Ho helps clients uncover subconscious patterns, resolve emotional trauma, and realign their lives with purpose, fulfillment, and joy.

