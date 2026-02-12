HILL FARRER PARTNERS KEVIN BROGAN AND WILLIAM MEYERS NAMED AS DAILY JOURNAL TOP PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWYERS

Kevin H. Brogan William A. Meyers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Kevin Brogan and William Meyers are named “Top Professional Responsibility Lawyers for 2026” by the Daily Journal in a special feature. The award recognizes a select group of attorneys from around the state who are trusted to defend lawyers and judges in defending malpractice or disciplinary claims.“Kevin and Billy exemplify what it means to be trusted by our peers,” said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. “They are called upon when the stakes could not be higher, and this recognition reflects the exceptional judgment, integrity and advocacy they bring to each and every client.”Brogan is a seasoned trial lawyer with decades of experience defending attorneys and other professionals in high-stakes legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and disciplinary matters. Certified by the State Bar of California as a Legal Malpractice Specialist, he is trusted by national law firms and professionals whose licenses, reputations and livelihoods are at risk. Brogan’s professional responsibility practice “focuses on defending law firms and lawyers when clients blame counsel for failed transactions or unsuccessful litigation,” shares the feature. “Recent matters have involved representing law firms in failed corporate and real estate transactions where former clients attribute the outcome to attorney error.”Brogan is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and was named a 2025 “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.William A. Meyers is a trial lawyer known for successfully defending law firms and professionals facing claims of legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and other high-stakes disputes. Meyers and Brogan have teamed up over the past 15 years to successfully defend a multitude of law firms in both state and federal court, as well as arbitration. Widely regarded as a “lawyer’s lawyer,” Meyers is frequently called upon by some of the nation’s most respected law firms when reputations and livelihoods are on the line. In recent matters, the Daily Journal highlights a 2025 case where the trial team of Brogan and Meyers secured a complete defense win for an Am Law 100 firm in a $30 million legal malpractice arbitration arising from a failed acquisition.Meyers is recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

