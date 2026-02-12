K. Hall Studio Acquires Homesick BVG, Expanding Portfolio of Lifestyle and Fragrance Brands

Homesick Harry Potter Candles

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K. Hall Studio, a leading creator of thoughtfully designed home fragrance and personal care products, today announced the acquisition of Homesick BVG, the parent company of Homesick, a brand known for its emotionally driven fragrances inspired by place, memory, and connection.The acquisition adds another complementary brand to the K. Hall Studio portfolio with a shared commitment to craftsmanship, storytelling, and creating meaningful sensory experiences. Homesick BVG will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the K. Hall Studio family, benefiting from expanded operational resources, product development capabilities, and retail reach.“This acquisition represents a natural evolution for K. Hall Studio,” said Scott P. Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of K. Hall Studio. “Homesick has built an incredibly strong emotional connection with its customers through storytelling and scent. We are excited to invest in the brand’s future while honoring the creativity, authenticity, and community that define Homesick.”Homesick BVG has earned a loyal following by translating personal milestones, locations, and shared experiences into products that resonate deeply with consumers. Under K. Hall Studio’s ownership, the brand will continue to focus on innovation across home fragrance and adjacent lifestyle categories.“From the beginning, Homesick was built on the belief that scent has the power to connect people to what matters most,” said Kyle Widrick, Chairman of WIN Brands Group. “K. Hall Studio’s acquisition of the brand allows Homesick to grow with intention. Their commitment to quality, design, and long-term brand building makes them the right steward for this next chapter.”The transaction underscores K. Hall Studio’s strategic focus on acquiring and nurturing brands with strong identities, engaged communities, and long-term growth potential.About K. Hall StudioFounded in 1998, K. Hall Studio is a design-driven company specializing in premium home fragrance, personal care, and lifestyle products. Known for its timeless aesthetic and attention to detail, K. Hall Studio partners with retailers nationwide and remains committed to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design.About Homesick BVGHomesick BVG is the parent company of Homesick, a fragrance brand dedicated to helping people feel closer to the places and moments that matter most. Through candles and home fragrance products, Homesick captures the essence of memory, belonging, and home. WIN Brands Group was represented by Sally Ann Hughes of Hughes Klaiber in the transaction.

