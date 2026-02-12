Frank Astorino Appears on Wall Street Today to Discuss Building Wealth with Integrity, Perspective, and Joy

Frank Astorino

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Astorino, founder of Astorino Financial Group, recently joined Wall Street Today as a featured guest. He spoke about a values-based approach to financial planning that prioritizes human understanding, long-term perspective, and personal fulfillment alongside financial results.



During the conversation, Astorino emphasized that effective financial guidance begins with people, not numbers. Instead of focusing only on assets or timelines, he described a discovery-driven process centered on understanding clients’ values, relationships, accomplishments, and life goals before making any recommendations.



“It’s not just about money,” Astorino explained. “It’s about the human element. Everyone has a story, and if you don’t understand what drives someone, you can’t help them make decisions that actually serve their life.”



With more than forty years in financial services, Astorino explained that traditional planning models often ignore the realities of modern life. He described his approach as a universal stress test, which looks beyond retirement age or portfolio performance to identify emotional, behavioral, and psychological pressures that affect decision-making.



Host Bob Guiney noted that Astorino’s perspective stood out in an industry often associated with transactions rather than relationships. “What struck me,” Guiney said, “is that this isn’t just financial planning. It’s life planning. Frank helps people invest in what matters most to them.



Throughout the interview, Astorino addressed common misconceptions, including the idea that financial success is only about maximizing returns or avoiding losses. He spoke openly about behavioral biases such as fear of missing out, overconfidence, and recency bias, and how unchecked emotions can undermine even the most accomplished individuals.



“One of the hardest parts of this work is helping people see risk clearly,” he said. “Someone may have created tremendous wealth, and that’s worth honoring. But if their portfolio no longer aligns with their responsibility to their family or their long-term goals, that’s where honest conversations matter.”



Astorino also shared a personal story from his career that highlighted the limits of wealth without connection. He recounted his long relationship with a client who achieved professional success but suffered significant personal loss. This story emphasized the importance of planning not just for accumulation, but also for legacy, support systems, and meaning.



“You can have all the money in the world and still be alone,” he said. “For me, the real work is creating impact, helping people find stability, clarity, and joy, not just a larger balance sheet.”



Guiney echoed this sentiment, noting that Astorino’s presence and empathy were immediately apparent. “You can tell this is someone who genuinely cares,” he said. “In an industry where people often expect number-crunchers, Frank brings heart, perspective, and a sense of responsibility that’s rare.”



As the segment concluded, Astorino reiterated that integrity and joy, not short-term gains, remain central to his mission. He emphasized that financial decisions have consequences that go beyond the individual, often affecting families and future generations.



“You can’t take money with you,” he said. “But the way you handle it, ethically and thoughtfully, determines what you leave behind.”



About Frank Astorino:

Frank Astorino is the founder of Astorino Financial Group and a financial services professional with more than 40 years of experience guiding individuals and families through complex financial decisions. His work centers on a discovery-based approach that integrates financial planning with personal values, behavioral insight, and long-term life goals. Known for his emphasis on integrity, accountability, and human connection, Astorino focuses on helping clients create stability, protect what matters most, and align their resources with a meaningful life and legacy.

