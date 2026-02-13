DataCurve and Pintours Partner to Unlock Fan Revenue Beyond the Game

DataCurve x Pintours Partnership

New alliance converts AI-powered fan intelligence and travel experiences into incremental revenue for major sporting events and host cities worldwide.

Understanding what fans care about while they’re traveling, while they’re in a city, and while an event is unfolding - it is intelligence that translates directly into meaningful, timely experiences.” — Aman Johar

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataCurve , the leading fan intelligence and revenue platform for sports, media, and entertainment, and Pintours , the world’s best AI tour guide in your pocket, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to transform how sports fans discover, and enjoy experiences built around the world’s biggest sporting moments — including the road to the World Cup and the Olympic Games.The partnership reflects a growing shift in fan behavior: today’s sports fans are not merely attending games, they are traveling, exploring, and actively seeking richer, more personalized experiences beyond the stadium. By combining DataCurve’s in-the-moment fan intelligence with Pintours’ AI-powered, customizable tour experiences, the two companies aim to unlock a new category of sports-based travel discovery.“Sports fans are one of the most passionate audiences in the world, and that passion doesn’t stop at kickoff,” said Aman Johar, CEO, DataCurve. “Understanding what fans care about while they’re traveling, while they’re in a city, and while an event is unfolding - it is intelligence that translates directly into meaningful, timely experiences.”Through the collaboration, fans attending major sporting events will be able to discover personalized local experiences — from culture and cuisine to history, nightlife, and iconic landmarks — curated dynamically based on location, timing, and fan interests. For host cities, sports organizations, and experience providers, this creates a powerful new engagement and monetization channel that aligns directly with what fans already want.The partnership launches now, with plans to scale across the world’s biggest sporting moments. It will help teams, cities, and sponsors create better fan experiences before, during, and after the events - extending engagement well beyond the game itself.“Pintours was built to make exploring a city effortless and deeply personal,” said Lou Chatta CEO, Pintours. “By partnering with DataCurve, we’re connecting fan passion with intelligent, customizable tours that enhance the overall event journey. Fans are happy to pay for experiences that elevate their trip — and this partnership makes those experiences smarter, more relevant, and more memorable.”As sports, travel, and entertainment continue to converge, DataCurve and Pintours are positioning themselves at the center of this evolution — where fan intelligence meets immersive, exploration.About DataCurveDataCurve is the fan revenue platform for sports, media, and entertainment. Its infrastructure enables organizations to engage fans directly, attribute sponsorship performance, and improve revenue predictability across live and digital environments.About PintoursPintours is the world’s best AI tour guide in your pocket, offering personalized, customizable experiences that help travelers experience cities in smarter, more engaging ways.

