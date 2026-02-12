Oxfam warning of ‘disaster upon disaster’ as Mozambique braces for Tropical Storm Gezani

Oxfam is warning that Mozambique could be seriously impacted by Tropical Storm Gezani, which is currently gaining intensity over the Mozambique channel. Even if it doesn’t make landfall, it is likely to cause strong winds and flooding rain across Sofala, Gaza and Inhambane provinces - areas which have already been devastated by months of heavy rainfall and flooding. Local reports say more than a million people could be affected.

Aderito Dzimba, Oxfam’s Comms Manager in Mozambique, said: “We’re deeply concerned as this could be yet another disaster to hit communities already reeling from months of excessive, heavy rainfall and flooding, which has seen hundreds of thousands of people forced from their homes and in urgent need of food and shelter.”

Oxfam has been responding, providing emergency water and hygiene kits in the province of Gaza, one of the areas worst affected by the recent flooding, but it says more humanitarian assistance is desperately needed.

“Even if Gezani doesn’t inflict more damage and misery, the needs are great.” Said Dzimba.

