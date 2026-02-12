Premier Alan Winde on meeting with Western Cape Provincial Safety Council

Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Provincial Safety Council on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to receive progress updates and drive stronger coordination between the provincial government and key safety stakeholders in response to persistently high crime levels.

Opening the meeting, Premier Winde delivered a firm message, “Safety is everyone’s responsibility. But as a provincial government, this priority is paramount because of the devastating impact crime has on our communities and our economy. South Africa and the Western Cape continue to grapple with unacceptably high levels of crime. Even more concerning is the growing disregard for the rule of law. This council will work harder than ever to bring all stakeholders, government departments, municipalities, academics and law enforcement agencies, closer together to align our strategies and defeat lawlessness.”

Representatives from the South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement briefed the council on strengthened joint operations, particularly targeting violent crime and gangsterism. Improved coordination and intelligence-sharing are central to these efforts.

Premier Winde emphasised that enforcement alone will not resolve the crisis. “While bolstering day-to-day policing is critical, we must also tackle crime at its roots. That means accelerating economic growth and creating more jobs. Addressing crime is not only about policing, it is about building a stronger, more inclusive economy that offers hope and opportunity.”

Oversight strengthens partnerships

In the days leading up to the council meeting, Premier Winde conducted oversight visits at several police stations across the province to assess conditions and engage directly with officers and community partners.

At the Bonnievale Police Station, Station Commander Captain Konrad Mathysen highlighted operational needs. While the station has sufficient vehicles, he called for faster turnaround times for the servicing of patrol vans to maintain visibility and response capability. “We are doing the best we can with what we have,” he said.

Following a tour of the precinct, the Premier met with members of the Bonnievale Community Police Forum. He congratulated them for being named first-place Community Police Forum of the Year in the inaugural 2024/25 Western Cape Community Police Board Excellence Awards, as well as securing third place in the category “Best Use of Technology in Community Policing.”

Across Bonnievale, more than 150 CCTV cameras have been deployed and are monitored through a local security company. “This is yielding results,” said Junet Adendorf, a Community Police Forum member who also received individual recognition at the awards.

Premier Winde praised the Community Police Forum’s commitment and the power of partnership.

“We are more focused and effective when we work together. The power of partnerships is extraordinary. In Bonnievale, we are seeing what is possible when the Community Police Forum works hand in hand with SAPS. These awards are testament to strong collaboration and proof that empowering community structures through innovation makes a real difference.”

In neighbouring Robertson, the Premier met with SAPS officers and neighbourhood watch members who raised concerns about unlicensed vehicles, illegal taxis, and the unlawful sale of liquor in surrounding communities, issues that undermine public safety and fuel criminal activity.

While urban crime remains a pressing priority, the Premier stressed that rural communities must not be overlooked.

“As much as we focus on supporting SAPS to stabilise urban crime hotspots, we must also strengthen policing and safety in our rural towns. Every resident, no matter where they live, deserves to feel safe.”

Addressing under-resourcing

Back in Cape Town, the Premier continued his oversight programme at the Khayelitsha Police Station, where severe under-resourcing was identified as a major obstacle.

The station has 73 detectives, yet only 25 have access to laptops and workstations. Each detective is responsible for an average of 333 case dockets, an unsustainable caseload.

Engaging directly with officers, Premier Winde acknowledged the strain they are under and reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for greater resourcing. “SAPS officers cannot win the fight against crime without the tools they need. We will continue to push for fair and adequate resource allocation to Khayelitsha and to the Western Cape as a whole. Our communities deserve a police service that is properly equipped and supported.”

The meeting of the Provincial Safety Council reinforced a clear message that defeating crime requires unity, accountability, innovation and sustained investment, not only in law enforcement, but in partnerships and economic growth that address the root causes of crime.

