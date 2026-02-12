MEC Anton Bredell meets municipalities to respond to drought conditions

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, today met with senior officials from the Stellenbosch, Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prins Albert municipalities to assess their current water security status and the proactive measures being implemented to address ongoing drought challenges.

Stellenbosch Municipality reported that the Idas Valley Dam is currently 30% full. Work is underway to activate augmentation from the Kleinplasie Dam into the municipal network, and several boreholes have been brought online to further supplement supply. The municipality is appealing to residents to reduce water consumption by 15%, although no formal water restrictions are currently in place.

“Given the provincial drought classification and the South African Weather Service’s prediction of a below-average rainfall winter season, we would strongly recommend that Stellenbosch consider instituting water restrictions as a precautionary measure,” Minister Bredell said.

While some parts of the province have recently received heavy rainfall, the water situation in the Central Karoo remains under significant pressure, particularly in Beaufort West.

Beaufort West Municipality reported that its water system remains under severe strain. Water consumption has increased from 9.5 megalitres per day in November 2025 to 10.4 megalitres per day in February 2026. The Gamka Dam is currently only 14% full, and recent rainfall did not occur within the dam’s catchment area, meaning no meaningful increase in dam levels is expected.

Approximately 70% of the town’s water supply is sourced from a network of 40 boreholes. Of these, 26 are operational, four are non-operational, and 10 are out of service due to vandalism. The municipality also operates a water reclamation plant that currently contributes 1.2 megalitres per day.

“Beaufort West Municipality has made progress by installing 2 000 water meters, but much more needs to be done, as water losses remain unacceptably high at 77%. This means the municipality cannot accurately account for whether water is lost through leaks or consumed without being billed. Immediate priorities include refurbishing vandalised boreholes and increasing production at the reclamation plant to its design capacity of 2.1 megalitres per day,” Minister Bredell said.

The municipality further indicated that current Phase 3 water restrictions will be escalated to Phase 4 from 1 March 2026. This will include a 200% surcharge on usage exceeding 10 kilolitres per household per month.

Laingsburg and Prins Albert are currently more stable, but both towns rely heavily on groundwater, which can come under rapid pressure during prolonged dry periods. Laingsburg reported that groundwater levels have declined during the summer months, with borehole water availability dropping from 14 metres to 30 metres in depth. In response, the municipality has equipped three additional boreholes, installed prepaid water meters, and implemented night-time water throttling. These interventions have resulted in a 25% reduction in water usage.

“We are concerned about the excessive water usage by a Correctional Services facility in Prins Albert, where potable water is being used for a food garden project. Prins Albert Municipality must urgently address this situation,” Minister Bredell said.

“Water security is a shared responsibility. Government is working with municipalities to strengthen systems and reduce losses, but every resident must also play their part.

Residents are urged to:

Strictly comply with water restrictions

Use water sparingly and avoid unnecessary outdoor watering

Fix leaks in their homes immediately

Report burst pipes and water leaks to their municipality

Reduce daily household consumption wherever possible

Every litre saved helps protect supply for households, businesses and farmers.”

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

#ServiceDelivery